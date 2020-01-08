The longest-serving local school board member is seeking a seventh term on the St. Mary’s board of education.
Mary Washington is a 23-year school board member who was on the very first elected school board in 1996 after the board changed from appointed members to elected ones. She’s again running for the District 4 seat representing the Lexington Park area.
Washington said public service is her passion. Before she was a board member, she spent seven years as a parent volunteer. “My life is a life of service to humanity,” she said.
Washington, who is “67 years young,” said she wants to continue making improvements to the public schools. She said she brings “cooperate knowledge, experience, historical perspective and integrity as the longest serving board of education member” to the school board table, but it’s the work with her fellow members that leads to accomplishments.
“No one person can take credit for the accomplishments of the board,” she said. “It is a group that is working together to move our system from a great school system to an excellent world class system. We have accomplished so many things together as a team.”
The 35-year St. Mary’s resident said the board evaluates and monitors programs and policies, and makes changes when necessary. “So we strive to make continuous improvements in all areas,” she said.
Washington said she loves her job, the people and the county, and was glad to share that her children attended and graduated from the local public school system.
“Everyone needs to give back and make the world a little bit better, and I’m doing my part,” she said. “And I love working for the people of St. Mary’s County — they are my boss. We’re great, but we’re going to be even greater. We’re not perfect but we’re excellent.”
If reelected, Washington said she does not know if she would run for an eighth term, but later admitted “probably so.”
The deadline to file as a candidate is Friday, Jan. 24, and Maryland’s primary election date is April 28. Early voting will be April 16 to 23.
School board races are nonpartisan, so all candidates’ names will appear on both Republican and Democratic ballots.
So far, Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, is the only other candidate to file; she is running to retain her spot as the at-large member. The District 2 seat representing the Leonardtown and Hollywood areas, currently held by Jim Davis, is also up for grabs this year.
