A Charles County native who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps is aiming for something higher.
Todd "Flee" Fleenor, 47, of Mechanicsville wants to be the next sheriff of St. Mary's County.
Fleenor will face Steve Hall, a sheriff's office captain, as well as current county Commissioner John O'Connor (R) in the July 19 GOP primary. No Democrat filed to replace longtime Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), who early announced he would not run for another term.
A graduate of Thomas Stone High School, Fleenor said he wants to be tougher on crime and improve the work environment for the rank and file at the sheriff's office.
"I want to get rid of the 'hug-a-thug' mentality and the 'kinder and gentler' police mentality," Fleenor said. "The criminals in the county have no respect for law enforcement whatsoever."
To do that, "We have to mend the workforce first and make a better work environment so we can keep people longer," he said.
Turnover is a problem, Fleenor said, adding that he sees a disconnect between the current sheriff's office administration and the rank and file. "We have to have more empathy and work with the deputies," he said.
"I believe we need a lot more boots on the ground," he said, adding that he would do everything he could to attract and retain deputies.
He noted that the Youth Gun Violence Task Force, which included six sheriff's office deputies and some troopers from the state police, was used last summer with St. Mary's school resource officers and then disbanded. He said the sheriff's office is currently using a six-person community-oriented policing unit instead.
"I'm going to create a task force and replicate" the youth gun violence task force in an effort to combat shootings and armed robberies, he said.
Fleenor said he's been unsatisfied with the way things have been going in the sheriff's office for the past two years. "Violent crime statistics are the highest they've ever been" in St. Mary's County, he said. "You can't go a week without some shooting in the southern part of the county."
Fleenor began working with the St. Mary's sheriff's office in 2000 and plans on retiring May 1. He worked in the canine unit for 16 years, including three as a supervisor. The last two years he has been a supervisor of road patrol.
He was also a member of the emergency services team where he participated in numerous search and seizure warrants, barricades and warrant services.
Fleenor is married to Carolynn, and they have two sons, Kyle, 24, and Eric, 21, who work for the sheriff's office as a deputy and correctional officer.
Fleenor said a person he admires in government is Jerome Adams, 47, the Chopticon High graduate and former surgeon general in the Trump administration who is currently a professor at Purdue University.