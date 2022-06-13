She has a nearly insatiable intellectual appetite, legendary energy and work ethic and an uncanny ability to connect with people.
With those words, Prince Frederick attorney John L. Erly introduced his business partner Amy D. Lorenzini as the new associate judge for the St. Mary's County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, June 10.
"Our loss is your gain," Erly said, noting Lorenzini had worked with the Cumberland and Erly law firm for 17 years.
Lorenzini was chosen by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to replace retired Judge David W. Densford.
Laurence W.B. Cumberland, also a partner in the firm, said Lorenzini "truly cares about people who are in need."
He noted that when she was 14 and in middle school, she gathered food from trash cans during lunch, washed and packaged it and booked rides to deliver it to a family in need for an entire academic year.
"She did this all on her own," Cumberland said. For that, she was named "Most Beautiful Person" by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer.
Cumberland added that she founded a pro bono, or free legal services, program and the Christmas in April program in Calvert County.
Prior to going to Prince Frederick, Lorenzini worked two years for the state's attorney's office in Leonardtown under State's Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R), and Presiding Judge Michael J. Stamm noted that he worked with her "years ago."
"It's an extraordinarily fortunate day for the citizens of St. Mary's County," Cumberland said.
"She seeks out the opportunities to help the community and help others," said Aimee B. West, who also works at the Prince Frederick firm. "She looks to mentor young lawyers because she cares about our justice system."
"She is an extraordinary attorney but an even better person," West said.
After being sworn-in by Court Clerk Debbie Burch, Lorenzini thanked her two children, her husband Mike, her parents, Rudolph and Diane Deatley, her brother, Drew, and numerous friends from as far back as middle school who were in attendance.
Lorenzini said becoming a judge is a goal she's had for some time.
Although she majored in engineering in college, she said she knew she was meant to be in a courtroom the first time she walked into one.
Lorenzini said she came to St. Mary's County over 30 years ago and fell in love with the beauty of the area.
She will be up for election in November 2024, according to Christopher J. Mincher, Hogan's deputy legal counsel.