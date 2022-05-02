A conditional use permit for another gravel mine in St. Mary's was unanimously approved on April 21.
The St. Mary's County Board of Appeals heard a presentation from representatives of the current Chaney Loveville Gravel Mine. The case was continued from previous meetings in September and December last year and in March.
The current mine, which is located 2.2 miles from the where the new mine would be located off Friendship School Road, is nearing the end of its life, according to Kyle Murray, land manager for Chaney Enterprises. That mine has two or three years left, he said.
The new mine would be accessed by an existing gravel road, which Chaney plans to pave for 150 to 200 feet, Murray said.
The 241-acre site is located southeast of Friendship School Road and southwest of Jones Road. It would be developed in six phases over 10 years. The projected extraction is 2 million tons.
Paige Wyrough, an attorney representing the owner, Southstar Limited Partnership, said Chaney has been in the area since 1992.
Several homeowners who live on Jones Road were concerned about the new mine, the attorney said, but he noted that the northern "leg" of the site was removed from mining plans.
Alluding to the larger size of the original plan, Jones Road resident Michael Bragg wrote that it was 310 acres.
Another Jones Road resident, Stan Scalsky, said their neighborhood was separated from the mine site by Burnt Mill Creek.
The site would have a maximum of 100 truck trips per day, although Murray said they don't usually have that many.
He said the trucks no longer emit a beeping noise when backing up, which some found annoying. Now they use a "white noise" sound that he described as a "barking cat" that one can normally only hear when directly behind a truck.
A wetland on the northeast side of the property will remain, Murray said, along with a forested area.
Wyrough said that 90% of the truck traffic leaving the site goes north on Route 5 and 10% heads south on Route 235.
Murray said Chaney Enterprises has two concrete "ready mix" plants in the county, including one at an industrial park in Hollywood. He added that one of the company's biggest customers is in Great Mills, which serves the local Navy base.
Hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The latter would be for maintenance only.
"Obviously we need the gravel," board member Lynn Delahay said.