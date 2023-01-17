Dennison

David Todd Dennison

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

David Todd Dennison, 46, of Lusby was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft of between $1,500 and $25,000, both felonies, and unlawful removal of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, on Jan. 10. 

That case in St. Mary's County stemmed from Nov. 29, 2022. The charging document in the Jan. 10 filing was not available.


