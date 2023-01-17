David Todd Dennison, 46, of Lusby was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft of between $1,500 and $25,000, both felonies, and unlawful removal of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, on Jan. 10.
That case in St. Mary's County stemmed from Nov. 29, 2022. The charging document in the Jan. 10 filing was not available.
The St. Mary's County jail roster shows that Dennison was booked on Dec. 23. He was arrested on Nov. 29 and held without bond originally, but then posted a $4,000 bond on Nov. 30.
Dennison pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2016 after leading police on a high-speed chase in Calvert County in 2014 that resulted in the death of an occupant of the vehicle he was driving. Steven Edward Coontz of Lusby was the victim in that case. Amanda Nicole Gott, another passenger, was injured in the crash along with Dennison.
In that case, Dennison also pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. The 2011 Kia Sportage that he stole from a Burger King in Lexington Park went airborne in southern Calvert County and struck a utility pole, splitting it into four pieces, Southern Maryland News reported. He had been traveling at 102 mph and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.16.
That case was recently reopened following his recent vehicle theft charge.
Another case was also recently reopened in which Dennison pleaded guilty to misdemeanor failure to notify as sex offender in 2020. In that case, he was sentenced to three years with all time suspended except for 180 days.