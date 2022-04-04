A 29-year-old Lusby man got five years of active time in a sentence handed down by St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm on Wednesday, March 30.
Trevon Charles Brooks pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault and firearm use in commission of a felony as part of an Alford plea in which he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged the state had enough evidence for a conviction.
Two counts of attempted first-degree murder, another first-degree assault charge and two second-degree assault charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of the plea agreement. Charges for reckless endangerment, handgun in vehicle and handgun on person were also dismissed.
Stamm gave Brooks a 10-year sentence but suspended five years and said that he would be eligible for parole after serving 2½ years. Brooks had already served 630 days in jail, for which he was given credit.
"A man was shot," Stamm said, noting he gave Brooks numerous chances to vacate his plea. Stamm noted that Brooks was identified by the color of his hair at the Xtreme Kleen Car Wash in Lexington Park on June 14, 2020. Stamm said the color is not one you typically see all the time.
"I see someone who doesn't ever seem to take responsibility," Stamm said. "You cannot escape your past."
After the hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Laura Caspar said Brooks was wearing blue gang colors and said his hair was blue at the time of the shooting.
She noted that some guys were "flagging red," which is another gang color, in the area of the car wash at the time.
She said Brooks got into a white vehicle and shot two men who were standing between vehicles. One of the men, Michael Timmy Harrod Jr., 23, was shot in the abdomen and paralyzed from the waist down, Caspar said.
Both men who were shot denied knowing who shot them, she said.
Defense attorney William Gibbs of Waldorf said Brooks said he didn't commit the crime.
"He decided to go to a car wash and all hell broke loose," Gibbs said. He noted that Brooks' cousin said Brooks drove off in a white car, which he called "circumstantial evidence. No one identified him as a shooter," Gibbs said.
Brooks' stepfather, William A. Jackson Jr., testified prior to sentencing.
Jackson said he raised Brooks and said he needs him home to help take care of his mother as Jackson is suffering from cancer and his mother has her own health issues. In addition, Brooks has two small twin daughters who need their dad.
"He's not a thug. He's not a gangster. He just wants to go home to his family," Jackson said.
Gibbs noted that Brooks has a juvenile gun conviction on his record from when he was 13 or 14 in Calvert County.
"It's going to be a tough road, but I believe you can do it," Stamm told Brooks.