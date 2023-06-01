The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Mechanicsville that occurred Wednesday afternoon that left a 33-year-old Lusby woman dead.

Patrol deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched on May 31 at 1:44 p.m. to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road near the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road, according to a release from the agency. Deputies arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles involved in a serious crash, with two overturned.


JESSE YEATMAN