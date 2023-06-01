The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Mechanicsville that occurred Wednesday afternoon that left a 33-year-old Lusby woman dead.
Patrol deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched on May 31 at 1:44 p.m. to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road near the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road, according to a release from the agency. Deputies arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles involved in a serious crash, with two overturned.
The vehicles involved were a white 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, a silver 2008 Toyota Camry and a silver 2000 Toyota 4Runner, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office collision reconstruction unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined the 2020 Corvette, operated by Michael Anthony Carlucci, 48, of Waldorf, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road near Laurel Grove Road when the vehicle struck the rear driver side of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner, operated by Jeamine Eugene Barnes, 50, of Hollywood. The Toyota Camry, operated by Jalesa Wilcox, 33, of Lusby, was then hit, sending all three vehicles into an earthen berm.
The Corvette and Camry rolled over after the impact with the berm and the 4Runner crossed into the northbound lanes.
Wilcox was pronounced deceased on the scene by first responders.
Carlucci was transported to Capitol Regional Medical due to his injuries and severity of the crash, according to the release, which did not include an update on Barnes’ condition after the collision.
At this time, speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is seeking information about a dark gray or black newer model Ford Mustang with stripes that may have been in the area before the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to call Cpl. Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 2328, or email jason.smith@stmaryscountymd.gov.