The amount of maintenance work is on the rise throughout St. Mary’s public school facilities.
Steve Whidden, the school system’s director of maintenance, presented the annual maintenance plan to the school board on Wednesday.
“The amount of work requests have risen in a 10-year time frame,” Whidden said.
In fiscal year 2009, the maintenance department received nearly 10,000 work requests, but in fiscal 2019, that number jumped to 15,217 — a 1,207 increase from the previous year. In the same period, the number of backlog, or amount of days a project went unfinished, jumped from 23 to 71 days.
“A healthy backlog is not zero. A healthy backlog is anywhere between 30 to 60 days,” Whidden said.
Board member Rita Weaver noted how many open projects there were and how many requests the maintenance department is receiving. She asked Whidden if the reason for the increased requests is due to aging facilities or faulty equipment.
“We have a lot of middle schools and high schools starting to creep into the age where they’re requiring a lot more attention,” Whidden answered. “They’re not failing.” He added a school’s square footage is also a factor.
“I mean, you really need to have so many more staff members to keep up with the square footage,” Weaver said.
Whidden said they hired another full-time employee for his staff, but it’s “extremely hard to attract people.”
The maintenance funding per square foot has decreased in the last 10 years. It went from $1.60 per square feet in fiscal year 2009 to $1.21 in fiscal year 2019.
The older a school or educational facility gets, the higher its failure rate becomes. Whidden said by the time a facility hits 30 years, its failure rate almost triples. According to his presentation, White Marsh Elementary has the highest failure rate at the age of 41 years, followed by Mechanicsville Elementary at 40 and Fairlead Academy I, which is housed in an old school, at 39.
The school system's capital improvements plan now more directly assists with the maintenance and sustainment of schools. The department received $4.78 million from the state for fiscal year 2020, according to Kim Howe, the school system’s director of capital planning. That number is expected to increase to $5.38 million in fiscal year 2021, and the county is expected to provide $13.15 million the same year.
Future projects include HVAC renovations at Leonardtown High School, the Moakley Street central office, White Marsh Elementary and Benjamin Banneker Elementary, as well as roof renovations at Chopticon High and Town Creek Elementary and HVAC and roof renovations at the division of supporting services building. The projects are estimated to cost nearly $47 million with, expectedly, $27 million provided by the state over a course of six years.
“So it is something we are desperately going to have to work out with them,” Howe said referring to the state funding.
Future state funding-requested projects include HVAC and switch gear renovations at Green Holly Elementary and roof and HVAC renovations at Dynard Elementary in fiscal year 2021 for $5.3 million, followed by a modernization project at Mechanicsville Elementary in fiscal year 2022 for $4.73 million.