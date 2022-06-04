A 37-year-old man faces charges following an officer-involved shooting in Lexington Park that occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday, June 2.
Deputies responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street at 11:41 p.m. after a report of shots fired, according to a press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Once on scene, deputies heard additional gunshots and encountered a suspect in front of several apartments.
A deputy engaged the suspect, who allegedly was told to put down a weapon but did not comply. Shots were fired between the two, the release states.
The suspect, Lance Richard Zuniga, 37, was ultimately detained and transported to an area hospital for injuries not related to gunfire.
Neither the deputy nor Zuniga were shot in the gunfire exchange. No additional injuries were reported from the incident.
Zuniga was charged with seven counts each of felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault, one count of felony use of a firearm in a violent crime and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.
Zuniga was held without bond. Additional charges will be forthcoming, according to the sheriff's office.
The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office of Professional Responsibilities, and the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.