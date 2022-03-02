A 36-year-old Piney Point man who was charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 now faces several unrelated charges in St. Mary’s County.
John David Andries was removed from a Leonardtown business shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at 25470 Point Lookout Road. He was arrested when he tried to reenter the business and then allegedly poked Sgt. Todd Fleenor in the chest. A commercial strip mall, which includes Action Lounge and Billiards, is located at that address.
According to a charging document filed by Deputy Donald Shubrooks, Andries was heavily intoxicated. He was handcuffed but refused to cooperate and sat down. Andries had to be dragged to the patrol vehicle and allegedly kicked Fleenor repeatedly.
Andries was charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.
He was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 26.
Andries faces five federal charges for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
The charges, according to pacer.gov, include entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds or in a building; impeding passage through Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building.
Andries, who served five years in the Marines from 2004-2009, according to the Washington Post, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.
A status conference in the federal case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.on March 8.