A 67-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with felony fraudulent ID information theft of between $25,000 and $100,000 and a misdemeanor for filing a fraudulent loan.
William Paris Murray was issued a summons on Nov. 22.
In a charging document filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Collin Willhite, he noted that attorney Samuel Clifford P. Baldwin said he received an email from Wells Fargo Bank on Nov. 7 regarding Murray's bank account that confirmed a $53,792 deposit from Point Financial on Oct. 26, 2021.
According to the document, Murray said he didn't want his sister, Rhonda Jeanette Shade, 61, the executor of their father's will, to sell William Abraham Murray's house at 22027 Spring Valley Drive. William Paris Murray lives at the home rent-free, is disabled and can't drive, the document states.
William A. Murray died on March 28, 1995. He was divorced from his late wife, Lillian Davis Coston Murray, but her name was still listed on the title. Shade and her sister, Barbara Delphyne Spencer, 68, were named by the attorney as co-executors of Lillian Murray's will, the document states.
The siblings had allegedly agreed to sell the residence and split the profit.
In orphans' court, William Paris Murray denied taking out the lien, but said, "The money is in my account," according to the document. Circuit Court Judge Kevin R. Hill then allegedly dismissed further questioning due to self incrimination.
Another son of William Abraham Murray is Durwood Reginald Murray, 66.
William Paris Murray has allegedly been receiving rides from Durwood Murray and a church friend, Kenny Anderson.