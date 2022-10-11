A Lexington Park man who was allegedly hit over the head with a shovel on Nov. 5 last year complained that felony and misdemeanor assault charges against an Owings man were dismissed.
According to a charging document, Brian Duvall and Lonnie Shayne Walker, both employees of Penn Avenue Construction, were involved in an altercation at the St. Mary's County Airport last fall.
Walker, 51, was charged in the case on Jan. 15, although Duvall of Lexington Park was determined to be an aggressor, according to a report filed by Deputy Shawn Shelko.
Shelko said he watched videos of the altercation from two different camera angles. The two men committed misdemeanor assaults against each other for about 30 seconds before Walker walked away, got a square-bladed shovel, ran toward Duvall and struck him on the head with it, according to the charging document.
When questioned, Walker said Duvall has a quick temper. The Nov. 5 altercation followed "persistent work-related disputes" between the two, Shelko wrote. He said Duvall had been in a hospital for 40 days for injuries sustained in the alleged assault.
Duvall said he had a ruptured eardrum and relied on a walker due to having difficulty balancing, according to the charging document. In a phone interview with Southern Maryland News, Duvall said he suffered a brain aneurysm.
Probable cause was found that Walker committed the acts during a court hearing on May 13. However, District Court Judge James L. Tanavage dismissed the felony charge on May 24 and the misdemeanor charge was nolle prossed, or dismissed, by the state's attorney's office. The latter was signed by visiting Judge Robert C. Wilcox on Aug. 18.
Assistant state's attorney Michael Kane requested the dismissals, according to a court document. When asked why, Kane referred Southern Maryland News to senior assistant state's attorney Dan White.
In a text message on Oct. 3, White said Duvall was in a state medical facility being evaluated for competency and noted Duvall's "violent criminal history."
In a phone call, Duvall said he tried to speak remotely during the Aug. 18 court hearing about the case, but was unable to do so due to a problem with the audio. Duvall said he was at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo due to ongoing issues with the alleged assault.
A search of the state courts website showed that Walker had a misdemeanor assault conviction and probation violation in 2018 and a misdemeanor theft of less than $300 conviction from 1997.
Duvall had no criminal convictions listed, but had two final protection orders against him from 2013 and 2016, both of Lexington Park.