A Lexington Park man who was allegedly hit over the head with a shovel on Nov. 5 last year complained that felony and misdemeanor assault charges against an Owings man were dismissed. 

According to a charging document, Brian Duvall and Lonnie Shayne Walker, both employees of Penn Avenue Construction, were involved in an altercation at the St. Mary's County Airport last fall. 

