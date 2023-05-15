Lexington Park man convicted for 2021 execution-style shooting

A Lusby man was found guilty in a trial earlier this month for the shooting death of a man at Chancellor's Run Regional Park that occurred two years ago.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) in a release announced that Leonard Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition charges for the 2021 death of Valdez Rico Baker III, who was 19 years old.


