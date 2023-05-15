A Lusby man was found guilty in a trial earlier this month for the shooting death of a man at Chancellor's Run Regional Park that occurred two years ago.
State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) in a release announced that Leonard Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition charges for the 2021 death of Valdez Rico Baker III, who was 19 years old.
On June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an active shooter at the Chancellor's Run Regional Park in Great Mills. Baker, who lived in California, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, including a headshot wound, and transported to an area trauma center, where he later died due to his injuries.
The shooting occurred at a basketball court at the park that was being used by a group of people. Investigators said at the time that they believed the shooter and Baker knew each other.
Hall was arrested in Frederick 10 days after the shooting.
“The heinous crime of this young man’s murder in one of our community parks was an unspeakably violent act," Sterling said in the release. “I hope this verdict brings a measure of closure to Mr. Valdez’s family. I want to thank the members of the jury for their attention throughout the trial and serious consideration and deliberation this week.”
Detective Daniel Sidorowicz was the lead investigator for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Senior assistant state’s attorneys Sarah Proctor and Jeff Maylor prosecuted the case.
Circuit Court Judge Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.
Hall will be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing. The maximum penalty for conspiracy first-degree murder is life in prison.