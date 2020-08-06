A man was found unconscious near an auto repair shop Sunday afternoon and was later declared dead, and while sparse on details, police say there is no danger to the public.
Dispatch logs say an ambulance from the nearby Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad was flagged down by people who had seen a man likely in his 30s in a nearby alley at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road, who was not breathing and no evidence suggested he had been assaulted, although he was in a pool of blood.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said on Monday the sheriff’s office would confirm there is an ongoing death investigation in the area, but would not give further details on the matter.
“We’re not looking for suspects,” Yingling said. “If anything is warranted, we will reach out to the public.”
She said there was no present danger to the public at this time.
