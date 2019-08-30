A motorcycle accident on Wednesday night killed the driver after he struck a concrete pole, according to police.
The sheriff’s office responded to the crash scene on Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall at 10 p.m., according to a release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation determined that Samuel Brent Talton, 24, of Mechanicsville was “attempting to perform stunts” on his 2005 Suzuki GSX 1300R motorcycle when he “lost control of the motorcycle and struck a concrete pole.”
Talton was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the release.
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the incident as well, according to Mechanicsville fire chief Mark Trowbridge.
The sheriff’s office release stated that “alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.”
Cpl. Julie Yingling of the sheriff’s office said that Talton is survived by his family in Mechanicsville.
“Reconstruction is working the crash in Charlotte Hall,” according to Yingling. Anybody who witnessed events leading to the collision is asked to contact sheriff’s deputy Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 8147.
Fatal Great Mills Road collision under investigation
A fatal motorcycle accident on Great Mills Road that killed a pedestrian Tuesday is still under investigation by the Maryland State Police.
A release from the state police stated that Joshua Michael Moyer, a 35-year-old man from King George, Va., was driving his motorcycle on Great Mills Road near Midway Drive when he hit Connie Sell, a 50-year-old woman from the area.
Moyer was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sell was taken to University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma unit, where she died later in the day.
Lt. Krystle Rossignol, the commander of the state police’s Leonardtown barrack, would not confirm whether or not the state will press charges against Moyer as the case is still under investigation.
“Reconstructionists are still doing their work and writing long documents,” Rossignol said. “It sometimes takes several weeks to close an investigation.”
The crash is under investigation by state trooper Jonathan Powis.
