A Capitol Heights man who shot a 20-year-old two summers ago in Lexington Park has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder.
During a three-day trial, a circuit court jury on March 23 convicted Austin Dylan Winbush, who is now 24 years old, on charges of first-degree attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and wear, carry and transport of a loaded handgun stemming from the May 5, 2021, shooting in Lexington Park.
St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) announced Monday in a press release that Winbush was sentenced to life suspended all to all but 25 years of active incarceration in prison for attempted first-degree murder.
Judge Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Maylor, chief of the Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case.
Winbush was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant June 15, 2021, but was released on his own recognizance the next day. He was arrested again six days later and charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and several other misdemeanors, including committing a felony with a firearm and two counts each of having a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment, in connection with the May 5 shooting. He was later charged and then convicted for attempted murder.
According to court documents, Cpl. Sean Barlow of the Maryland State Police responded at 9:47 p.m. on May 5, 2021, to the report of someone with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Flower Drive in Lexington Park.
James Sylvester Ford Jr., who was found lying on the grass with five gunshot wounds, was transported to a hospital, where he was later interviewed by police.
A witness reported that Ford had been in a fight with another man, Valdez Rico Baker III, who was later shot and killed in Chancellor’s Run Regional Park on June 14, 2021.
Ford was walking away from the May 5 fight with Baker when several suspects forced him to the ground and physically assaulted him, according to the charging document.
A witness heard three or four gunshots and saw a person pointing a gun toward Ford, who was still on the ground. That person fled on foot.
Winbush allegedly admitted to being on scene at the time of the shooting.
Leonard Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park was convicted in May of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition charges for the 2021 death of Baker, who was 19 years old.
Another man, James Reginald Flanagan, took an Alford plea in July for conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and was guilty for three misdemeanors related to the May 5, 2021, incident, according to court documents. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a conviction.
Flanagan was accused of driving Hall to and from the shooting.