A Capitol Heights man who shot a 20-year-old two summers ago in Lexington Park has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder.

During a three-day trial, a circuit court jury on March 23 convicted Austin Dylan Winbush, who is now 24 years old, on charges of first-degree attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and wear, carry and transport of a loaded handgun stemming from the May 5, 2021, shooting in Lexington Park.


  

