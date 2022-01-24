A 51-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in his left arm and left leg while outside near some mailboxes, leading police on a search to across the Chesapeake Bay.
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said that the man, who was not identified, was treated at an area trauma center and later released.
The shooting occurred in the 20900 block of Coronet Place shortly after 8 a.m., Jan. 22, a release states.
A female suspect, Savannah Georgina Crown, 32, of Delaware registered at a Lexington Park hotel on Friday, Jan. 21, and left the next morning.
The victim said he was shot by an unknown woman driving a blue vehicle, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.
Crown, who has a blue Hyundai, allegedly shot the victim and his vehicle.
"The shooting was not random, the family was targeted, however the victim is not familiar with this suspect," St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Julie Yingling said in an email.
According to Easton Police Lt. George Paugh III, police from Seaford, Del., saw the suspect's vehicle and executed a traffic stop, which led to a chase into Caroline County. Caroline County police and Maryland Natural Resources Police were also involved.
The chase continued into Talbot County, where deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office used spike strips to deflate the tires on the suspect's vehicle. The car came to rest at the intersection of Route 50 and Goldsborough Street in Easton.
Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect after her vehicle stopped, and the suspect later produced a handgun, Paugh said. Police attempted more negotiation, but the suspect fired one self-inflicted shot into her chest.
The suspect was then transported to a shock trauma center in Baltimore. As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, she was listed in critical condition.
St. Mary's sheriff's office obtained a warrant for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment from a vehicle, use of a firearm in a violent crime and having a loaded handgun.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. 78128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.