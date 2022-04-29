A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, according to a press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
He was found in the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park.
Danicco Theodore Hall was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center and was listed in critical condition as of Friday morning, the release states.
No arrest had been made in connection with the shooting as of Friday morning.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.