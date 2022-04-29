A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, according to a press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

He was found in the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park. 

Danicco Theodore Hall was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center and was listed in critical condition as of Friday morning, the release states.

No arrest had been made in connection with the shooting as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

