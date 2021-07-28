A man who allegedly shot a 20-year-old man has been charged with felony assault.
Austin Dylan Winbush, 22, of Capitol Heights was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant June 15 but was released on his own recognizance the next day. He was arrested again on July 21 and charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and several other misdemeanors, including committing a felony with a firearm and two counts each of having a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond.
Cpl. Sean Barlow of the Maryland State Police responded at 9:47 p.m. on May 5 to the report of a someone with gunshot wound near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Flower Drive in Lexington Park, a court document states.
James Sylvester Ford Jr., who was found lying on the grass with five gunshot wounds, was transported to a Prince George's County hospital, where he was later interviewed by police. The St. Mary's sheriff's office did not have an update on Ford's condition this week.
Valencia Lanae Johnson, 19, said she broke up a fight on May 5 between Ford and Valdez Rico Baker III, the latter who was shot and killed in Chancellor's Run Park on June 14.
Ford and Baker fought after Johnson and Kentasia LyNique Wills, 20, fought, a charging document states. Ford had accompanied Johnson to the Missouri Avenue and Flower Drive, Johnson said.
Ford was walking away from his fight with Baker when several suspects forced him to the ground and physically assaulted him, Johnson said in the charging document.
Johnson said she tried to help Ford get up when she heard three or four gunshots and saw a subject pointing a gun toward Ford, who was still on the ground. That person fled on foot, Johnson said. According to the report, Johnson was adamant that Baker did not shoot Ford.
Another female witness whose name was shielded in the document said she saw two Black men, including one with face tattoos, shoot Ford.
On June 2, a traffic stop was made of a black Hyundai Elantra that Baker was driving, and two men and one woman were passengers. A state trooper watched a YouTube video and identified Winbush as one of the passengers, a court document states, and the trooper said Winbush had a scar or tattoo on the side of his face. Winbush faces a misdemeanor identity fraud stemming from June 2. He was arrested for that charge on June 16 and posted a $1,000 bond the next day.
The St. Mary's sheriff's office's Youth Gun Violence Task Force issued a warrant on June 15 in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park in which Winbush was arrested. According to the state court's website, Winbush was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for allegedly driving a blue Nissan Versa with South Carolina plates on a suspended license on May 17, 2020.
According to a court document, Winbush had a tattoo above his right eye, a tattoo above his left temple that extended down toward his jaw line and a tattoo on his neck.
The unidentified female witness identified Winbush in a photo lineup as the person who shot Ford, the charging document states.
Winbush allegedly admitted to being on scene at the time of the shooting.