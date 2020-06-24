Marine recruits are ready for camp

With graduation over and done with, recent graduates are looking at the next chapter. For some, that’s looking as far as Parris Island, N.C., for Marine Corps boot camp.
Several St. Mary’s graduates from the Class of 2020 have joined the military branch and are excited for boot camp, including Great Mills High School graduate Aamir Bolden. He said earlier this month that he is 90% excited and 10% impatient.
Joining the Marines was not part of his original plan until his twin brother encouraged him to enlist.
“I was not going to anyone’s military, and that’s because I simply don’t like death,” he said.
But Alijah Bolden explained to him that he does not have to fight in combat. Aamir Bolden said he also liked that the Marines would pay for his college tuition afterward. He said his family is “not really well off, so I don’t really see another way into college.”
His goal is to become an officer and, later, the plan is to be a special agent in the FBI, CIA or Homeland Security — a goal he had since he was a kid.
Aamir Bolden said he cannot wait for boot camp. And that type of physical activity doesn’t bother him one bit.
“Some people hate the grind, but I love it,” he said.
It’s the type of work he was used to since sixth grade. He had a teacher who instead of sending students to detention made them do pushups. With the amount of class clowns in the classroom, Aamir Bolden said they would do 130 to 150 pushups a day.
Being a Marine was always in the plans for his brother, Alijah Bolden.
“My father was a Marine I wanted serve this country,” the 17-year-old said.
Julien Thomas’ dad also served as in the U.S. Marines, and his grandfather was in the Navy. The Leonardtown High School graduate said he wanted to follow in their footsteps.
“I also wanted to travel,” he said.
The California resident is hoping to make a living from the corps and stay in as long as possible.
“As of right now, we’ll see where it takes me,” he said.
The Boldens head to Parris Island for boot camp in September, and Thomas goes in July.
Recruits are screened and tested for the coronavirus when they arrive, according to the Marines recruiting website. They will spend two weeks at the Citadel in Charleston, S.C., where they will take classes to prepare them for the 13 weeks of camp at Parris Island. Each recruit, or poolee, will be observed by medical care providers twice a day during the two weeks.
