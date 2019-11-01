Southern Maryland power rock band Any Given Sin has been making waves since the release of their 2018 song, “Dynamite.”
The song quickly became the No. 1-spun song on Sirius XM’s Octane hard rock station and earned the band the title of “Accelerator Artist.” The band is approaching a million streams on Spotify and has attracted over 31,000 monthly listeners.
Any Given Sin formed in 2013, with the current band lineup of Vic Ritchie on vocals, Mike Connor on guitar, Rich Stevenson on bass and Mikey Showalter on drums, since 2017.
“We’ve all been in bands previous to this … We recorded an album that first year in Nashville,” Connor said.
The band members said they felt that they started to get noticed after the success of “Dynamite.”
“People started recognizing us after the introduction of ‘Dynamite’ on the radio. It was not always like that, we did struggle as a primarily original band. The only venue in Southern Maryland that doesn’t want a cover band is the 5 South Event Center [in Callaway] so we play in Southern Maryland once or twice a year. Most everything else is out of state,” Connor said
Connor said that once “Dynamite” hit, they noticed that the crowds were getting bigger no matter where they played.
“People are actually coming from different states to see us now,” Stevenson said, with Connor adding that last year they had somebody fly in from Texas to see them perform.
“It puts the pressure on us. It kind of sucks to not be able to suck anymore,” Connor said jokingly.
“‘Dynamite’ is about moving on from the effects or loss of something that has truly been a devastating landmark in your life, trying to find light again in a dark place,” Connor said of their single, right before mentioning that the band had officially hit Top 40 on the active Rock Billboard charts.
Three of the four members of the band are from the area, with Connor being a resident of Hollywood and Stevenson and Showalter residing in Calvert County. Ritchie currently lives in Churchville, Va., a four-hour drive from Connor’s house, where the band usually practices.
Connor, Stevenson and Showalter have been friends for years, according to Connor, and recruited Ritchie for the band after their last vocalist left.
“We actually stole Vic [Ritchie] from a different band. … They played a show with us in Baltimore and after our vocalist left he was the first guy we called,” Connor said.
“I knew that these guys were really good players, really tight … so I was definitely down to do it,” Ritchie said.
In addition to work related to the band, the four also hold day jobs — Ritchie works with adults with intellectual disabilities and autism, Connor is a nuclear maintenance superintendent, Showalter works as an electrician and Stevenson is an aerospace engineer.
Connor also owns Blue Scarab tattoo shop in White Plains.
“Transitioning from a day job to this is very hard. With the way rock is today, you struggle, you get very little pay, you’re expected to tour constantly with very little pay,” Connor said.
When asked how they find time to practice, record and play shows, the bandmates said that is was a lot of hard, stressful work.
“It’s not for the faint of heart. The cons definitely outweigh the pros, but creating in the studio and seeing the crowd’s reaction to a song are the two things that make it worth it,” Connor said.
“It’s like I have to do it now — I mean that in a good way. It’s like an itch, like another head that’s here that you can’t see, but if you cut it off I would die,” Ritchie said.
Members of the band said they are influenced by all kinds of music ranging from Top 40 and pop to heavy metal and country. They describe their own sound as “radio rock.”
Any Given Sin will be performing with shallowDeep, Others May Fall and Coast is Clear at the 5 South Event Center in Callaway on Friday, Nov 8. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets are $10.
