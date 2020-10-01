On Thursday, Maryland became the first state in the nation to ban foam food containers. The new law prevents the products from being used in restaurants, schools and other places that serve food.
Approved during the 2019 state legislature session, the law includes items such as cups, plates, carryout containers and trays. Several counties in the state have already banned foam products, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
While the original deadline to stop using foam products was July 1 of this year, that date was changed to Oct. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas Brewer, a zero waste representative for the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, said this week he is “fully supportive” of the move as polystyrene contains “a bunch of chemicals that can leak into the environment and it doesn’t break down." He said right now the only destination for the foam products is a landfill or an incinerator.
Brewer shared the zero waste committee is working to find appropriate county contacts for people to reach out to when reporting a business that is not complying.
“The county was tasked with enforcing the law so we want to make sure there is a way for residents to properly forward any concerns,” he said.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s-Calvert) told Southern Maryland News he knows “how important the environment is, having worked for 30 years to protect the environment as a Natural Resources Police Officer” but “given the public health concerns and the economic hardship posed by the pandemic,” he said he does not believe this is an appropriate time to place new mandates, “including the Styrofoam ban, on our restaurants and our farmers.”
The state senator pointed out neighboring states do not have the same restrictions.