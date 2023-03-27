Tammy Pilkerton, left, and Millie Huseman, both first-family descendants, speak with Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chair Franis Gray, right, along with St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), who is also a first-family descendant, during the Maryland Day celebration at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday. First-family descendants refer to those who are direct descendants of the first people to land on St. Clement’s Island in 1634.
William Stone, left, portraying Father Andrew White, gives a gift to Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chair Francis Gray as a symbolic gesture on Saturday during the St. Clement’s Island Museum's Maryland Day celebration as St. Mary's County Commissioners President Randy Guy (R), center, looks on.
St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy, left, Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chair Francis Gray, first-family descendant Millie Huseman, William Stone portraying Father Andrew White, and first-family descendants Tammy Pilkerton and Judy Guy pose in front of the mural at St. Clement’s Island on Maryland Day last Saturday. First-family descendants refer to those who are direct descendants of the first people to land on St. Clement’s Island in 1634.
Tammy Pilkerton, left, and Millie Huseman, both first-family descendants, speak with Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chair Franis Gray, right, along with St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), who is also a first-family descendant, during the Maryland Day celebration at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday. First-family descendants refer to those who are direct descendants of the first people to land on St. Clement’s Island in 1634.
Photo by Madison Bateman
William Stone, left, portraying Father Andrew White, gives a gift to Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chair Francis Gray as a symbolic gesture on Saturday during the St. Clement’s Island Museum's Maryland Day celebration as St. Mary's County Commissioners President Randy Guy (R), center, looks on.
Photo by Madison Bateman
St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy, left, Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chair Francis Gray, first-family descendant Millie Huseman, William Stone portraying Father Andrew White, and first-family descendants Tammy Pilkerton and Judy Guy pose in front of the mural at St. Clement’s Island on Maryland Day last Saturday. First-family descendants refer to those who are direct descendants of the first people to land on St. Clement’s Island in 1634.
Saturday’s rain didn’t keep away the crowd of proud residents who planned a visit to the St. Clement’s Island Museum for the annual Maryland Day celebration.
In 1916, the Maryland General Assembly designated March 25th as Maryland Day, a day to celebrate the state’s past, present and future. The date was chosen because it was on that day in 1634 that English colonists claimed the land in the name of England's king and held a mass of thanksgiving for their safe arrival — the first such service in this part of the world.
The leaders then met with the chief of the Piscataway and purchased thirty acres of land on which to settle. In exchange, they presented him with axes, hatchets, hoes and some cloth, according to museum documents.
Over 50 guests came out to the museum in Colton's Point to honor the Old Line State and the beginnings of its rich history, including several descendants of those who first landed on St. Clements Island nearly 400 years ago.
“My family came here in 1634 and it’s been my home all my life, besides the 26 years I was in the Air Force,” St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. “It’s a pleasure to be a part of St. Mary’s County. … It’s a great place to live and a great place to grow up."
The official Maryland Day ceremony included words from the Papal Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Guy, Piscataway Tribal Leader Francis Gray and other officials. Keynote speaker Lucille Walker spoke on the recent designation of Southern Maryland as a National Heritage Area.
“This is a special Maryland Day for so many reasons but it’s also the first Maryland Day we are celebrating as a National Heritage Area,” Walker said. “The United States Congress passed the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act just in December and it was signed into law Jan. 5 by the president of the United States.”
This designation recognizes the unique significance of Southern Maryland to the nation’s history and will bring together federal, state and private resources to promote heritage tourism, conserve natural landscapes and enhance the local economy. The legislation authorizes $10 million in appropriations, of which not more than $1 million may be used in any fiscal year, according to a news release from Destination Southern Maryland.
“We are standing at one of the foundation stories of our nation,” Walker said. “This is the first place ever in the western world at any time religious freedom was put into law … and that is a big deal.”
Saturday's ceremony also featured an interpreter, William Stone, portraying Father Andrew White, who gave the first Mass at the site 389 years ago. Stone made a ceremonial presentation of gifts from the English to the native people with Gray.
“This is really exciting here — bringing the past to the present to think about the future,” Gray said. “I’ve been living in Southern Maryland for the last 64 years … and it’s always a beautiful day in Southern Maryland.”
After a commemorative Mass in the late morning, a day of festivities was hosted at St. Clement's Island Museum. A few dozen miles to the south, Historic St. Mary's City also hosted its annual Maryland Day celebration, complete with its county flags ceremony and guest speaker Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary's College of Maryland.
“Maryland Day is the most important event in our program year, since it marks the beginning of both St. Mary’s County and the state of Maryland in 1634,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said in a news release. “On this day, we honor the meeting of two cultures — the newly-arrived English and the native Piscataway — and the friendship and collaboration that ensued. It is also a day on which we celebrate Maryland’s religious history and its place in the development of the statutes of religious freedom that are so pivotal in this country’s history.”