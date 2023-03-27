Saturday’s rain didn’t keep away the crowd of proud residents who planned a visit to the St. Clement’s Island Museum for the annual Maryland Day celebration.

In 1916, the Maryland General Assembly designated March 25th as Maryland Day, a day to celebrate the state’s past, present and future. The date was chosen because it was on that day in 1634 that English colonists claimed the land in the name of England's king and held a mass of thanksgiving for their safe arrival — the first such service in this part of the world.