The Maryland Senate began hearings in February on a bill to remove some of the last blocks to unfettered gaming statewide — a plan that would ask voters to legalize online gaming for sponsors paying a hefty licensing fee.

Senate Bill 267 was heard Feb. 15. It is sponsored by Sen. Ron Watson (D-Prince George’s) and Senate Majority Leader Nancy J. King (D-Montgomery). The bill would ask voters in November 2024 whether to legalize online gaming, such as virtual table games or slot machines, and would continue the expansion of gambling the General Assembly has approved in recent years, including sports betting that began in November. Currently, table gaming is limited to the premises of Maryland’s casinos.