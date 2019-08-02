These days, your grandparents are just as likely to have a cannabis connection as anyone.
In fact, the plant seems to be trending toward national acceptance. Cannabis is now legal in 13 states for both medical and recreational use, according to information from the National Council of State Legislatures. Medical marijuana is presently available in 24 states.
Maryland’s current laws toward cannabis are mixed. While then-governor Martin O’Malley decriminalized the possession of 10 grams or fewer in 2014, recreational marijuana is still not legal. Possession of paraphernalia, like a pipe, is also considered a civil matter if the person has the requisite decriminalized amount of marijuana.
The state’s march toward medical was gradual. O’Malley, a Democrat, signed a law in 2013 that said “academic medical centers” were allowed to distribute it, but no hospitals in the state did so. However, this law also established the creation of the Natalie M. LaPrade Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, the independent entity responsible for creating cannabis policy in Maryland. More robust laws were signed in 2014.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation that removed significant hurdles to its use in 2015, the same year the commission’s regulations became effective. In November 2015, the commission received 882 applications to grow, sell and produce medical cannabis, 705 of which were to open dispensaries. Sales finally began Dec. 1, 2017. In 2018, the first full calendar year cannabis was medically available, the commission reported $15,727,579 in sales.
Medical usage in Southern Maryland is more common than one might expect. According to numbers from the commission, as of June 4, Charles County had 2,750 registered patients, St. Mary’s 1,952 and Calvert 1,859.
Charles County has 158 registered caregivers, people who are able to purchase cannabis from a dispensary on behalf of a patient and give it to them. Registered caregivers can care for up to five patients at once, the commission says. There are 111 such people in Calvert and 131 in St. Mary’s. Charles County also has 31 registered providers who can recommend the drug, while St. Mary’s has 12 and Calvert has 14. Statewide, nearly 96,800 patients are registered.
Sharron Sample, the owner of Dispensary Works in White Plains, said that at first, she was “180 degrees against” cannabis use for any reason. Her son, Robert, and nephew, Steve, approached her about obtaining a medical cannabis license in 2014, she said, and although she was skeptical, Sample said she agreed to work on a business plan for the dispensary. From there, she laughed, she “wound up opening and starting the company.” Currently, Sample said, the dispensary serves more than 800 patients. In May, she said, they saw 300.
Eventually, Sample said she was swayed by what she calls the undeniably strong science behind the plant’s efficacy in treating an array of ailments. Sample is also no stranger to science: She originally worked for NASA, where she had a 39-year career from which she retired in 2008.
“I wasn’t a scientist, but worked with a lot of them and I came to really appreciate the value of science,” Sample said of her previous career. “When you look at the science, particularly in children with seizures and CBD that’s arresting them and at a minimum reducing greatly, a lot of people don’t know there’s nothing psychoactive in that. It doesn’t get you high. A lot of people don’t know that.”
Some strains of cannabis, Sample said, are “pure CBD” and almost entirely lack THC, the compound in the plant that produces the “high” sensation. It’s also a myth that you have to smoke to reap the benefits, Sample said. It’s possible to consume cannabis through everything from tinctures to edibles, which only recently became legal in Maryland.
“Everyone thinks you have to smoke, and that’s not true,” Sample said. “Is there still a stigma? Absolutely. One of the things that’s surprised me is how many of our patients are seniors. It’s not such a young crowd coming in here. And a lot of them are uncomfortable when they first come in. They’re scared, and they’re not sure what to ask.”
It’s important, Sample feels, to dispel outright the stereotypes that often surround cannabis usage. A friendly, knowledgeable staff that takes the time to know patients individually can go a long way toward creating a comfortable environment, she said.
One patient, Sample said, a young single mother, told her she used to self-medicate with cannabis for an unnamed condition. Having a card and access to legal cannabis, she told Sample, has given her both access to higher-quality medicine and quality assurance. The “budtenders,” as they’re called, took the time to walk her through some of her best options. There’s also the added benefit of personal safety: no longer does she have to feel like she’s taking a risk every time she makes a purchase, Sample said the woman told her.
She’s also noticed some of the older customers have “morality concerns,” Sample said. For that, she has a particularly effective remedy, and it’s nothing sold in the store: A devout Lutheran, Sample said, “The first person I told when I thought I was going to do this was my pastor.” Sample added she struggled to overcome her doubts, but eventually did, because she felt in her heart the dispensary would serve people well.
“I’m every day thankful for the people we’ve been able to help,” she said.
Though obstacles remain, treatments advance
Cannabis’ status as illegal federally still reigns, which makes things difficult. The regulations to get started were famously cumbersome, and now the business is faced with difficulties others are not, like having to be cash only. “The processes and accounting are more elaborate, and the absolute biggest challenge is the tax structure,” she explained. They cannot deduct almost anything another business could, like its employees’ salaries. They can only deduct the cost of goods sold, meaning what they pay to purchase their wares, and nothing else. There’s hope that may change, she said, but there’s no telling when that might be.
A valuable piece of advice for new users, Sample said, is to “go low and go slow.” That, she said, “will keep you from becoming much higher than you want to be” if treating something using THC and not just a CBD product. She also emphasized the importance of making sure one’s choice of dispensary has employees who are knowledgeable about the product.
Dr. Michael Leatherwood, who has been in private practice for internal medicine in Waldorf for 38 years, also came to be convinced of cannabis’ efficacy because of the science surrounding it. Leatherwood noted that the human body can process the components of cannabis naturally through the endocannabinoid system, which, among other things, is responsible for handling the body’s physical response to stress and pain. That the body’s physiology was already equipped that way “intrigued” him, Leatherwood said.
Chronic pain and sleep disorders are common reasons for cannabis use, along with PTSD, anxiety disorders and even some neurological conditions. Research is being done into its efficacy for gastrointestinal conditions and cancer as well, Leatherwood said.
“It gives people some relief, which is good,” he said, adding it can also help reduce agitation and other symptoms in patients with dementia.
Cannabis is ideal “for patients who’ve exhausted all avenues of treating pain … and are tired of being on narcotic medicines,” Leatherwood said, “They’re tired of the side effects, the nausea, the brain fog and constipation, and they want to come off it. The thing is, there’s no physical addiction when you use cannabis.” He did, however, note a psychological addiction is fully possible, as is the case with anything else. CBD, he said, is the most effective of the plant’s components for pain treatment. You can even buy hemp-derived CBD over the counter in many states. Because it’s not cannabis-derived, there is virtually no THC: “It’s like decaf coffee,” Leatherwood explained.
When a patient first sees Leatherwood to inquire about a medical recommendation, he said, he first explains the “modes of administration” from smoking and vaping to digestible options like tablets and capsules, as well as the different dosing and the difference between CBD and THC. He inquires, devoid of judgment, about whether they have past experience self-medicating with cannabis, and what kind of results they had. They’re asked to keep a diary of their results in between appointments.
Leatherwood said many of the patients come to him from within his own practice, as he’s the only doctor there presently on the state registry. Most of his patients enjoy success in their treatment, he said. For those who don’t, it’s generally a matter of fixing the dosing or how they medicate, and that accounts for “maybe 2 or 3%” of his patients who use medical cannabis.
Like Sample, Leatherwood said he has an older clientele than one might expect. It’s not uncommon, he said, for adult children to come in with their elderly parents to inquire about the use of medical cannabis.
“I have a 92-year-old, my oldest patient to be certified, who was mainly using it for pain for arthritis,” Leatherwood said. “I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she’s the best I’ve ever seen her. She’s standing up, walking tall. She looked much, much better. She didn’t look to be in pain.”
His patients are on the up-and-up, too.
“I’ve not had any patients who are coming just to be able to purchase. That’s very good,” Leatherwood said. He’s also never had to turn anyone down for a recommendation.
Of course, Leatherwood said, medical cannabis isn’t a magical cure-all. It may not be the right choice for someone on other medications. Blood thinners like warfarin, he said, may not work as well, and people on “long-acting nitroglycerin drugs” may also experience complications because it can lower blood pressure. And of course, too high a dose of THC can create the well-known feelings of paranoia sometimes associated with cannabis use. He also stressed the importance of follow-up for its success as treatment.
“That’s why you really need a physician to be on board for this treatment,” Leatherwood said. “The people at the dispensary, the budtenders, are certainly very knowledgeable, but they can’t tell you about the drug interactions or whether you should start tapering off a medicine.”
Leatherwood feels the stigma around cannabis use is still present, although not too strongly. In the medical community there’s “still a fair amount of resistance to the science behind it,” although it’s becoming gradually more accepted, he said. At a recent meeting he attended, Leatherwood said, both sides of the aisle were clearly on display but regardless, “I can tell things are changing.”
“There’s more acceptance in my community, and in general I think stigma is going by the wayside,” Leatherwood said. “That horse has been let out of the barn.”
