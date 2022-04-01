A 21-year-old Mechanicsville man was found guilty of felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault following a trial that began March 29.
Nikko Muhammad Mason-Coates also was found guilty of firearm use in commission of a felony.
On March 30, a jury found him not guilty of attempted first- and second-degree murder, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle and theft of between $100 to $1,500.
According to a charging document, then-19-year-old Vincent Ryan Goedecke was shot in the abdomen on June 12, 2020, in the 23300 block of Sugar Maple Court in Wildewood. Goedecke was one of those who testified at trial, according to court documents.
Goedecke was filming a music video when someone took his backpack, which was valued at $120 plus $480 in contents. Goedecke then approached Mason-Coates, who was driving a white vehicle, a charging document states.
Goedecke walked to the car, opened the door and confronted Mason-Coates, according to the document, which said that Mason-Coates then pointed a gun at Goedecke.
According to a court document, Goedecke suffered from two gunshot wounds and a 4-inch cut to his right wrist.
According to a police incident report by Detective Daniel Sidorowicz, Tyler Bryce Estes identified Mason-Coates as being in a white vehicle at the time of the shooting.
According to a police report by Cpl. Austin Schultz, Goedecke's father Norman Goedecke said the gun that his son was shot with had been in his son's backpack.