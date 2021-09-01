The St. Mary’s County Health Department announced earlier this week it plans to remobilize its local COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available by appointment at this location beginning next Tuesday, Sept. 10.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at the new Behavioral Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park (formerly PNC Bank). The health office is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its main office in Leonardtown in order to accommodate high demand for COVID-19 testing.
“COVID-19 new case rates continue to rise rapidly in our community,” Dr. Meena Brewster, the county's health officer, said in a release. "The best way to protect yourself and others is to get fully vaccinated."
COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available for anyone age 12 and older. Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows.
"Our drive-thru mass vaccine site and many community partnerships have allowed us to efficiently vaccinate tens of thousands of St. Mary’s County residents," Brewster said in the release. "Reactivating this site will best allow us to meet vaccine demand now that the FDA has fully approved Pfizer vaccine, as we roll out booster doses for our community members, and when vaccine is authorized for children less than twelve years old."
For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4330.