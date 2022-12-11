Earlier this fall, the Maryland Board of Public Works' Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of 17,065 acres in the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area, almost doubling the size of the preservation boundary.
Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development requested the expansion of the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area, which was supported by the St. Mary's County commissioners.
The additional acreage added Oct. 12 represents environmentally significant land bordering the St. Mary’s and Potomac rivers, as well as areas surrounding Webster Field in St. Inigoes, a press release states.
Conservation within the affected area will provide water quality benefits and prevent encroachment on the Navy’s operations at Webster Field.
Additionally, the board unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions in the state, reflecting the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002.
St. Mary’s County’s two Rural Legacy Areas are part of this grant award.
Funding from the grants will permanently protect working farms, forests, open space, shorelines and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources.
The Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust received a grant for $852,262 for the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area. The funds will be used to acquire conservation easements to protect forests, natural and archeological areas, farmland and historic sites.
Portions of the area are designated by the Smithsonian Center for Natural Areas as critical wildlife habitat in need of protection. Huntersville Rural Legacy Area was created in 1998.
Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development received a grant for $493,984 for the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area.
The grant will match Department of Defense's Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration funds to acquire conservation easements protecting the area’s rich farmland, forests, wetlands, historic sites and wildlife habitat. Mattapany Rural Legacy Area was created in 2006.
To date, over 29,000 acres of land have been permanently preserved though various agriculture land preservation programs in St. Mary’s County.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) expressed his gratitude for the grants.
“This funding will support our mission and ongoing work to preserve our county’s environment, heritage, and rural character,” Guy said in the release.