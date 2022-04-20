When asked why he is running again for commissioner president, Thomas F. McKay had no shortage of reasons why.
McKay will face incumbent Randy Guy (R), Rita Weaver and William R. “B.J.” Hall III in the GOP primary on July 19. The winner of that race will go on to face Democrat Natalie Weech in November’s general election.
McKay, 65, a Hollywood native, previously served in the post from 2002-2006 as a Republican, defeating Democrat incumbent Julie B. Randell, and then ran unsuccessfully for state Senate against incumbent Democrat Roy Dyson in 2006.
In 2010, McKay ran for commissioner president again and defeated two Republican opponents in the primary before losing a nail-biter to Democrat incumbent Jack Russell in the general election.
McKay, who is president of McKay’s Food Stores and publisher of the County Times newspaper, recalled the successes of his previous term as commissioner president.
“We reduced taxes seven times in four years and lowered the debt by 25%,” he said. “We were very successful in getting ready for the [base realignment and closure] of 2005.”
McKay said he wants to get spending under control, curtail the county’s debt, be more transparent to the public, make the completion of Route 5 in Leonardtown a priority and be more forward-looking in regard to any future BRAC related to Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
“The community around [Pax River] is very, very important to the long-term stability of that base,” McKay said. He added that socio-economic issues in the Lexington Park area need to be addressed, along with helping businesses be more stable.
As a local grocer that employs 275 people, McKay said he has a unique perspective on the challenge smaller businesses are going through in recovering from COVID-19. He currently owns three grocery stores in operation — his store in California, bought in late 2019, recently shuttered its doors.
“It’s been very, very difficult,” he said. “Everything might look OK, but things aren’t OK.”
Keeping and finding adequate staffing is a challenge and inflation has compounded the situation, he said.
“We’ve had local chains recruiting our staff every day,” he said, noting that it takes a “tremendous amount of capital” to keep the shelves stocked.
He recalled some successes from his time in office, including expansion of Route 235 in California from four to six lanes, completion of the Hughesville bypass in Charles County and the expansion of Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills from two to four lanes.
A longtime grocer who noted his parents started the business in 1948, McKay named three people he admires for their time in office. Former Republican President Abraham Lincoln, former Democratic state delegate Johnny Wood and McKay’s father, James McKay, who also served one term as commissioner president as a Democrat. All three men were grocers, McKay said.
He is married to Laschelle McKay, the Leonardtown administrator. They have four children in a blended family, along with three grandchildren.
