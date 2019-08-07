The Maryland Department of the Environment is seeking to establish a priority funding area in Park Hall, which would make state grant funding available for public sewer connection to residents of Garrett Park Mobile Home Park, Cook’s Liquors & Deli and the Park Hall Post Office.
The mobile home park, which contains 30 homes, and two businesses on Point Lookout Road currently operate on a failing septic system. Raw sewage had been observed leaching from the ground there. Now, the properties pump and haul septic waste, Daryl Calvano, director of environmental health for the county, said.
The failing system, built around the 1980s, was reported to the St. Mary’s County Health Department by someone at Garrett Park in 2015, Calvano said.
“The system is being mitigated by increased pumping, therefore this is not a public health or environmental health concern, because of the cooperation of the property owner,” Calvano said. “The water supply was never in jeopardy.”
The former owner of Garrett Park and Cook’s store, Wayne Cook, died in June.
The health department staff monitors the properties on “a biweekly basis to make sure the sewage was not coming to the ground surface,” Calvano said.
The state environmental department also requires annual water quality reports from the businesses.
“The trailer park uses water from the confined Piney Point aquifer,” Mark Shaffer, MDE spokesman, said in an emailed response.
On Garrett Park’s May 2019 water quality report, “No nitrates have been detected in test results and no total coliform bacteria have been reported either, which is what would be expected from a well in a confined aquifer that is not susceptible to contaminants originating on the land’s surface,” Shaffer said.
Per a health department request, establishing an MDE priority area will make Chesapeake Bay restoration funds available for Garrett Park, the post office and the store to hook up to the Marlay-Taylor Wastewater Reclamation Facility, operated by the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Planning Commission, the county’s public sewer provider.
The treatment process at the Marlay-Taylor plant was upgraded from biological nutrient removal to enhanced nutrient removal in 2017, reducing nitrogen and phosphorous levels in treated effluent to 3 milligrams per liter and .3 milligrams per liter, respectively.
The Marlay-Taylor plant serves about 23,000 connections in Lexington Park, California, Great Mills, St. Mary’s City, Callaway, Piney Point and St. George Island.
“MDE and the county intend to seek a [priority funding area] funding exception from the Smart Growth Coordinating Committee chaired by the Maryland Department of Planning,” Jay Apperson, Maryland Department of the Environment spokesman, said in an emailed response last week. No public comment on the change was received.
The committee will review the request in its August meeting this week.
Locally, the bay restoration grants are administered through the St. Mary’s health department’s Clear Water Program. More information can be found at www.smchd.org/clearwater.
