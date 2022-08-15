A small meat processing facility was recently approved in St. Mary's County.
Steven M. Stauffer requested the conditional use from the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals, which unanimously approved it on Aug. 11.
A small meat processing facility was recently approved in St. Mary's County.
Steven M. Stauffer requested the conditional use from the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals, which unanimously approved it on Aug. 11.
Stauffer and Jennifer Lee Dixon own 20 acres at 26525 S. Sandgates Road in Oakville, where one of their two barns would be used for meat processing.
At the meeting, Stauffer said he plans to do custom orders for local farmers with a turnaround time of two weeks.
A two-story 7,000-square-foot barn would be used. It includes an office and cutting room with an attached freezer, according to local land-use attorney Chris Longmore. A holding tank required by the county health department will be installed, he said.
Longmore said there is a "great need for these types of operations," adding that there is a larger "one in the works that has been delayed and delayed."
He noted that the county's 2017 strategic plan calls for meat processing facilities.
Stauffer's and Dixon's property includes a residence and two barns between Route 235 and the Patuxent River. The land is zoned Rural Preservation.
Stauffer said his long-term goal is to go retail. He currently uses a waste composter at the Westham Butcher Shop at 37404 Westham Lane in Mechanicsville, but said he plans on buying one once funds start coming in.
Board member Wayne Miedzinski asked about parking, which only consists of two spaces outside the barn. Stauffer said employees could park at his house and walk up to the facility.
Jamie Raley, who said he raises Black Angus cattle in Oakville, spoke during public comment in favor of the conditional use request.
"We've had tremendous demand for our beef," he said, adding that Stauffer is "going to provide a very critical service."
In regard to Longmore's comment about a delayed facility, in late March St. Mary's Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said a regional agricultural center would be built by the fourth quarter of 2023.
That 8,300-square-foot building will be located on 7.26 acres at 37766 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.