Workers at a Mechanicsville cannabis dispensary have decided to unionize over concerns over product quality and adequate tips.
United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 announced in a press release on Monday that workers at the Story Cannabis dispensary in Mechanicsville had filed to unionize.
"We are unionizing because what is happening in the store — the prioritization of profits over people — isn’t right. We cannot stand to see more negative changes being made to our store. We are stoked to fight for what is best for workers and for patients and know we have the strength and community support we need to win. Together we will make Story into the dispensary we know it can be,” workers were quoted as saying in the release.
The workers filed for a union election after a super majority of the dispensary’s 14 employees were in favor of the effort.
According to Jonathan Williams, communications director for UFCW Local 400, the workers reached out after concerns over product quality and a change from an at-store tip system to a centralized system that workers say led to a reduction in pay.
“There was no communicating why this happened,” Abby Williams, organizer with UFCW Local 400, told Southern Maryland News.
Williams added that the tips workers received were being added together and placed on their paychecks at the end of the pay period instead of employees receiving their personal tips at the end of each day.
Williams shared with Southern Maryland News comments from employees due to a policy signed by workers at Story that prevented them from speaking to the media about their work experiences.
A change to a more profit-based model also pushed workers toward unionizing.
“Story’s treating these workers like their retail associates, but these workers are providing really technical and in-depth knowledge to patients who need cannabis as medicine,” Williams said.
A call to the dispensary requesting comment from the owner or manager was not returned by press time.
Story Cannabis is a nationwide dispensary chain that maintains facilities in Maryland, Ohio and Arizona.
According to the press release, the Mechanicsville shop would be the first under the Story banner to unionize.
In addition to Mechanicsville, Story maintains another dispensary in Waldorf on Old Washington Road.
UFCW Local 400, which primarily unionized retail spaces in the Mid-Atlantic region, branched out into the cannabis space as legalization efforts.
Story of Mechanicsville joined workers at Zen Leaf dispensaries in Towson and Germantown and PharmaCann Verilife chose to unionize earlier this summer.