Workers at a Mechanicsville cannabis dispensary have decided to unionize over concerns over product quality and adequate tips.

United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 announced in a press release on Monday that workers at the Story Cannabis dispensary in Mechanicsville had filed to unionize.


  

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews