Jerry Michael Weber, 55, of Country Lakes was charged following a collision with two St. Mary's County sheriff's deputies' vehicles shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
According to a press release, deputies responded to Loveville Road and Old Red Oak Lane about a black Ford Expedition driving erratically into oncoming traffic.
Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but Weber accelerated to speeds of up to 90 mph and drove into oncoming traffic, the release states. The Mechanicsville man then made a U-turn, struck a ditch and hit Cpl. Jason Smith's marked police vehicle head-on.
A second police cruiser occupied by two deputies was also damaged in the collision. Neither sustained incapacitating injuries.
Smith and Weber were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Weber was released from the hospital and arrested. Smith was also treated and released.
Deputies found a smoking device containing suspected cocaine in the Expedition, the release states.
Weber was arrested and charged with the following: possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol, DUI, negligent and reckless driving, and fleeing and eluding, among other infractions.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office. Bond information for Weber was not available by deadline.