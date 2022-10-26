Jerry Michael Weber
St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Jerry Michael Weber, 55, of Country Lakes was charged following a collision with two St. Mary's County sheriff's deputies' vehicles shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. 

According to a press release, deputies responded to Loveville Road and Old Red Oak Lane about a black Ford Expedition driving erratically into oncoming traffic. 

