Dindlebeck

Randy Thomas Dindlebeck 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office photo

A 27-year-old man faces six felonies for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl. 

Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, who was listed with Mechanicsville, Newburg and Prince Frederick addresses in court documents, was indicted March 7 for one count of sex abuse of a minor in house/family and five counts of third-degree sex offense. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews