A 27-year-old man faces six felonies for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl.
Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, who was listed with Mechanicsville, Newburg and Prince Frederick addresses in court documents, was indicted March 7 for one count of sex abuse of a minor in house/family and five counts of third-degree sex offense.
According to a court document, Dindlebeck had sexual relations with a 14- or 15-year-old girl six times between July 4, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021. The offenses allegedly occurred when they were living in Mechanicsville. He is being held without bond.
His attorney filed a motion on Aug. 25 to continue the Aug. 30-31 trial and waived the Hicks rule that requires a speedy trial.
John Erly was removed as Dindlebeck's attorney on May 24, and was replaced by by Bruce A. Johnson Jr.
Johnson said that he and St. Mary's State's Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R), who was not directly handling the case, came to an agreement for an Alford plea in regard to the first charge. However, Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Proctor, who was actually handling the case, disagreed.
In an Alford plea, the defendant acknowledges that the state has enough evidence for a conviction, but does not admit guilt.
Also in his Aug. 25 motion, Johnson said he was still waiting on the state to produce Dindledeck's cellphone, which Johnson said may provide exculpatory evidence.
Also related to that case, Kimberly May Dindlebeck obtained a protection order against Randy Dindlebeck in regard to the girl. Judge James L. Tanavage signed the order on Dec. 6, 2021, and it runs through Nov. 30 this year.
Dindlebeck has a relatively minor criminal record. He was given probation before judgment on June 7, 2018, for a traffic stop in Prince Frederick on March 7, 2017, in which police allegedly found a $5 bill in his left pocket with acetaminophen residue and an oval pill in his right pocket that was marked M367.
According to drugs.com, an M367 pill contains acetaminophen and hydrocodone. According to the charging document, he said he had been crushing the pills and snorting the product for three months.
He was also stopped on March 28 this year in Dunkirk and charged with misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs, specifically oxycodone. That charge was later placed on the stet, or inactive, docket. When he was stopped while driving a white van in that case, police noted he had an arrest warrant in St. Mary's County. He has been held in the St. Mary's County jail since March 28.