A 40-year-old Mechanicsville man was given an eight-year prison sentence on Monday, April 18.
Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Shawn Michael Clarke after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor obstruction of justice in two cases stemming from May 2020 and June 2021.
In the first case, Clarke assaulted Richard Edward Wood Jr. on May 14, 2020.
According to a charging document, Wood's ex-girlfriend entered Wood's home uninvited and asked to speak with him outside about their ended relationship. Once outside, Wood was allegedly assaulted by Clarke and the woman, according to two women who witnessed the events.
Clarke struck Wood multiple times in the head with a rock, according to the document, and Wood had injuries to his face, head and arms.
Both Clarke and the woman then fled the scene.
In court, Clarke said he knew Wood "very, very well" and said the fight "went too far." He apologized to him and said he regretted his actions. "It won't happen again," Clarke said.
Defense attorney Brendan Callahan asked for a four-year sentence with all time suspended except for 566 days served in jail.
Stamm noted that in the obstruction of justice conviction, Clarke tried to intimidate the victim.
"You have multiple violations of probation. You've never completed it," Stamm said, adding that Clarke had "an incredible number of infractions in jail."
A suspended sentence was not appropriate, Stamm said.
He ordered Clarke to serve eight years in the Maryland Department of Corrections with credit for time served. He also ordered him to pay $500 in restitution to Wood.
Stamm also sentenced Clarke to three years for obstruction of justice. The sentences will run concurrently.
A felony assault charge and two misdemeanor charges of intimidating a juror were dismissed as part of the two cases.
Assistant state's attorney Buffy Giddens noted that the 566 days in jail were for a separate charge that was dismissed. That case involved two misdemeanor assault charges from Sept. 28 and 29 in 2020.
Another case involving misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property from May 9, 2020, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.