A former employee of the Architect of the Capitol who worked at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., got eight years in prison for downloading and viewing child pornography.
Gary Lee Peksa, 56, of Mechanicsville was arrested Oct. 21, 2019, and sentenced on July 20. He pleaded guilty last December to one count of receipt of child porn.
Judge Richard J. Leon sentenced Peksa, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.
Peksa will be required to complete 20 years of supervised probation upon his release and pay $47,000 in restitution to victims depicted in the child pornography he received and possessed. He must also register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.
Peksa was a sheet metal mechanic who worked at the Library of Congress, the release states.
On various dates between Oct. 11, 2018, and July 29, 2019, he used his cellphone and the public wireless network at the Library of Congress to access websites that contained images and videos of child pornography. He did so in areas including a bathroom, his office and a break room. Peksa used his personal laptop, cellphone and WiFi service to access similar materials at home.
Peksa’s conduct came to light after the Library of Congress network security operations center notified investigators of web traffic on the Library of Congress public wireless network of browsing associated with child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children.
In July 2019, Capitol Police seized Peksa’s cellphone and laptop. The cellphone had 199 images that showed minor boys and girls exposing their genitals and/or engaging in sexual activity, according to the release. The laptop had 215 files that depicted young girls being sexually abused and assaulted.
This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was created in 2006 by Attorney General Alberto R. Gonzales. The nationwide initiative was designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.