Everett Gantt said he was washing dishes early on Aug. 4 when the ceiling at his rural Mechanicsville apartment collapsed on him.
Gantt, 40, said he ended up with the edge of a metal baking pan in his mouth and had to bite it in order to bend it so he could breathe.
He said he was able to use a broomstick handle to knock over a box on a ledge that contained a backup cell phone. He was then able to call 911.
Gantt said Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the 5 a.m. incident at 28370 Woodburn Hill Road, and he was then transported to the University of Maryland's Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.
He said his left foot and knee were injured in the collapse along with his spinal cord. He said he was told that he might have retinal scarring in his eye due to getting insulation in it.
Gantt said he was released from the hospital on Aug. 8. His girlfriend, Delores Crampton, cleaned up some things in the apartment on Aug. 15 — three bags full — but broken drywall was still evident, along with pieces of insulation, when a reporter from Southern Maryland News visited Gantt in his apartment on the afternoon of Aug. 16.
Gantt was wearing a neck brace, a half boot on his left foot and using a walker that he said the hospital gave him.
He is a cook at Pyramid Healthcare in Charlotte Hall, but said he has been out on medical leave since the incident occurred.
Gantt said he called Elrod and Associates, which manages the apartments, about the incident, and was told to call the owner, Whisper Creek LLC, which Gantt said is owned by Henry Stoltzfus.
Originally, Stoltzfus was going to move him downstairs to a vacant apartment, Gantt said, but then Stoltzfus changed his mind and decided to require all tenants of the six apartments in the rural building to move out.
Gantt, who said he's lived there for three years and is now on a month-to-month lease for the $800-a-month apartment, said he got a letter requiring him to move out by by late October. "They're kicking everybody out for repairs," he said.
Southern Maryland News talked to Glenn Elrod on Aug. 16, and he referred the newspaper to Stoltzfus. "I'm not responsible for any upkeep," Elrod said. He confirmed that Gantt and the other tenants have until Oct. 31 to move out.
On Aug. 17, Stoltzfus called Southern Maryland News but declined to discuss the situation.
"They knew the building wasn't structurally sound," Gantt said, adding that Tommy Longobardi, the previous owner who sold it to Stoltzfus in or around January, both were aware of the building's condition.
On Monday, Aug. 22, Longobardi said he sold the property to Stoltzfus but wasn't sure of the date. He declined to respond to Gantt's claim that the building wasn't structurally sound when Gantt moved in.