A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault on Aug. 22.
Nikko Mason-Coates of Mechanicsville was found guilty at trial of felony and misdemeanor assault and use of a firearm in a felony from a March 30 incident.
According to a charging document, then-19-year-old Vincent Ryan Goedecke was shot in the abdomen on June 12, 2020, in the 23300 block of Sugar Maple Court in Wildewood. Goedecke was one of those who testified at trial, according to court documents. Goedecke suffered from two gunshot wounds and a 4-inch cut to his right wrist.
Goedecke was filming a music video when someone took his backpack, which was valued at $120 plus $480 in contents. Goedecke then approached Mason-Coates, who was driving a white vehicle, a charging document states. Goedecke walked to the car, opened the door and confronted Mason-Coates, according to the document, which said that Mason-Coates then pointed a gun at Goedecke.
According to a police report by Cpl. Austin Schultz, Goedecke’s father, Norman Goedecke, said the gun that his son was shot with had been in his son’s backpack.
The jury found Mason-Coates not guilty of attempted first- and second-degree murder along with two handgun charges and a theft charge.
Mason-Coates was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended for felony assault and 20 years with 15 suspended for the use of a firearm in a felony. The sentences will run concurrently. The misdemeanor assault conviction was merged with the felony for purposes of sentencing. He was given credit for 789 days in jail.
Mason-Coates will have to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release.