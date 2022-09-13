Mason-Coates

Nikko Muhammad Mason-Coates 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault on Aug. 22.

Nikko Mason-Coates of Mechanicsville was found guilty at trial of felony and misdemeanor assault and use of a firearm in a felony from a March 30 incident. 

