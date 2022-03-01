A 49-year-old Mechanicsville man was sentenced to five active years of prison time for two counts of misdemeanor assault.
Marvin Orlando Snow was sentenced by St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis on Feb. 28 following a plea agreement.
Snow was also originally charged with two felony assaults, which were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement.
Stanalonis sentenced Snow to one 10-year term in prison with five years suspended for one assault and one five-year term with all suspended for the second. The assaults occurred against his then-girlfriend, Venice Johnson, 46.
Snow was given credit for 432 days in jail.
He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of influencing a juror in the case, but received no additional time for that. Snow said he offered Johnson a dog and money during a video-recorded call with her while in jail, but said it wasn't meant to intimidate.
A felony charge of solicitation of a juror and misdemeanors for obstruction of justice and violating a protection order were dismissed.
"You have 15 years hanging over your head," Stanalonis said, noting Snow has to successfully complete five years of supervised probation upon his release.
The assault incidents were from March 20, 2020, and Feb. 2, 2021. According to a charging document, Snow hit Johnson with a small space heater and pushed her into a wall in one incident and slammed her face into some French doors in the other.
Although he pleaded guilty and apologized to his family and said he had an apology letter to read to Johnson if she was present in the hearing, Snow said, "A lot of it is not true." He added that he was "very verbally abusive."
Snow said he was terrified and scared when he accepted the plea agreement, adding that he was offered "50 years with pretty much all suspended ... minutes before the jury was about to come in."
Carmen Y. Ward, a director of school counseling in Richmond, Va., testified on Snow's behalf and said he is her cousin. Snow is an animal lover and has a passion for dog breeding, she said. "He has a lot of mouth. He does not fight or beat women," she said.
Ward said the couple raised American bulldogs, and Ward said she would like to help him do that again.
Prosecuting attorney Buffy Giddens said there was a gun involved in one of the incidents that was never found.
Giddens said said she asked for a 30-year sentence suspended down to 10 years.
The charging document said Johnson required seven stitches on her forehead from being slammed into French doors.
"She's terrified of what he'll do when he gets out and what his friends will do while he's in," Giddens said of Snow's former girlfriend.
Defense attorney Kathleen McClernan, whom Ward said she hired, said Snow had been in the hospital after getting shot, and Snow said he had "a bullet in my colon wall" and had two knee surgeries.
"I am gonna give you a break," Stanalonis said. "It may not seem like a break today based on these charges."
Stanalonis noted that Snow "has a serious record" and said he could give him 30 years of active time.
He ordered him to complete abuser and substance abuse programs and have no contact with Johnson.