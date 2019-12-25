Having a hard time staying fit this holiday season? A Mechanicsville man may have the answer.
About two years ago Bill Dollins, now 51, realized he had weighed more than he ever had in his life.
Dollins, a software engineer who had previously been a consultant for the Navy, began his “war on cubicle body” in 2017 after discovering what it took to keep himself on track with a regular fitness routine.
He struggled to get in shape on and off since 2000 until he finally came up with a new system that worked for him.
After trying various diets, such as keto some commercial methods, the weight always came back, he said, and he had issues with changing unhealthy habits. Often, he would come out weighing more than he had before.
“I realized that I responded to deadlines more than anything else,” Dollins said.
According to Dollins, he needed to structure his plan for getting fit so that it looked more like work.
As a defense contractor, he said he often thinks in terms of "deliverables," a good or service provided as part of the developmental process. It's a word used by contractors working to meet a deadline.
Dollins created a timeline for himself, which included specific dates for each fitness goal, in order to have satisfactory results in a timely manner.
He registered for the Calvert County Jingle Bell Run in Solomons, an annual holiday fundraiser 5K race sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation, three years ago.
Dollins began training at a local gym with a trainer eight weeks prior to the race.
“I ran a mile and I was fairly certain I was going to die,” he said.
Since then “my instincts have kicked in,” Dollins said, “I always keep a race on the calendar and I go to the gym a couple times a week. … I meet with my trainer bi-weekly to stay focused.”
The system of deliverables that Dollins now uses to structure his fitness routine is enhanced by meetings with his trainer, as it provides him with a person to answer to other than himself.
“It gave me accountability to be staring in someone’s face,” he said of his sessions.
After the Jingle Bell Run, Dollins kept moving. He participated in the New Year’s Day 5K race in Calvert County soon after, followed by the Run for Hospice in Leonardtown and the Army Run 10-Miler in Washington, D.C.
At the end of 2018, Dollins ran in the Jingle Bell Run for a second time, completing the race 8 minutes faster than he had the year before.
“I’m a below-average runner at best, but I ramped up my mileage … I’ve gotten stronger, and I lost 50 pounds,” he said.
“For the first decade he’d lose weight but couldn’t keep it off. The diets were always changing and the problem was they weren’t about helping people lose weight, they were about selling a product,” said Aidan Dollins, Bill’s 22 year-old son, adding, “He just started going out and exercising. Nobody is selling that, and it doesn’t change.”
According to Aidan, his dad is in a substantially better mood and has more confidence than before.
“This was the first thing he found that is consistent,” he said.
Dollins completed the Marine Corps Marathon in D.C. in October.
“I’ve struggled with my weight my whole adult life,” he said, “I’m getting older. My physiology is changing. Rather than fighting, I listened to my body about adjustments it wanted me to make.”
Dollins said that now he is more focused on his health than he is with his weight. “I’ve ran races where people of all different sizes will pass me,” He said.
Concentrating on losing weight can be discouraging when a certain amount of pounds are not lost quickly enough, he said, as endurance has become his main focus.
On Dec. 7, Dollins participated in the Jingle Bell run in Calvert for a third year in a row, finishing in 29 minutes, shaving a few seconds off his time from the previous year.
“I’m in the best shape I’ve been in my life,” he said.