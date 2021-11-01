Mechanicsville property gets conservation protection

The Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust on Oct. 7 acquired a conservation easement on a 65.88-acre property in the Mechanicsville area owned by Nellie Catherine Kurzmann. The transaction was made possible by funds provided by the Rural Legacy Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which will co-hold the easement with land trust.
The property on Flora Corner Road consists of three parcels of farmland totaling approximately 12 acres and another 54 acres of forested land, six of which are environmentally important wetlands. The wetlands drain into Persimmon Creek, a tributary of the Patuxent River.
“As with all our easement acquisitions, this one represents a win both for the protection of valuable Southern Maryland land and for the owner,” Frank Allen, Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust president, said in a release. “As a result, this land will be protected in perpetuity. Thanks to DNR and St. Mary’s County staff for their assistance in making this happen”
Kurzmann said that she was delighted to make this transaction, and that her reasons for doing so were to assure that the property would always stay as farmland and woods, that this was a good thing for the environment, and that she would be able to keep the land in the family, according to the release.
The Flora Corner Road transaction brings the land trust's total of protected Southern Maryland land to 5,966 acres. Earlier this year, the nonprofit organization acquired an easement on the 117-acre Beale property in Mechanicsville.
The mission of the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust is to sustain the region’s biodiversity and water resources through a network of protected landscapes. The organization recognizes that forest and farmland and the region’s unique historic and scenic character are vital to a healthy economy and citizens’ sense of well-being. It acquires land and conservation easements by purchase or donation.