A teenager died after two cars collided Sunday on a back road in Leonardtown.
Police and emergency services were dispatched on July 16 at 2:54 p.m. to the reported head-on motor vehicle collision with injuries in the area of the 22000 block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. According to a release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene and observed a 2013 black Kia Rio and a 2015 silver Dodge Durango that had collided.
The Dodge was being driven by Jacob Matthew Jones, 39, of Glen Burnie with Taylor Lee Jones, 27, of Glen Burnie and a juvenile as passengers. All three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The Kia was operated by a juvenile male who was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also in the Kia was a passenger identified as Hunter Sansbury, 14, of Mechanicsville, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The police did not release any other information about the driver of the Kia.
"At this time, it is an open investigation and no determination on charges has been made," a sheriff's office spokesperson said Tuesday when asked if any charges had been issued for the incident.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit assumed this investigation, which is ongoing.
The preliminary investigation has revealed the Kia Rio was traveling north on Newtowne Neck Road as it approached a curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided with the Dodge Durango at the crest of a hill, according to the release. The crash caused the Kia to roll over and the vehicle came to rest on its side in the southbound lane. Vehicle speed and weather conditions appear to be factors in the collision.
A storm blew through the region on Sunday afternoon bringing heavy downpours of rain along with thunder and lightning.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or vincent.pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.