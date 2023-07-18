A teenager died after two cars collided Sunday on a back road in Leonardtown.

Police and emergency services were dispatched on July 16 at 2:54 p.m. to the reported head-on motor vehicle collision with injuries in the area of the 22000 block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. According to a release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene and observed a 2013 black Kia Rio and a 2015 silver Dodge Durango that had collided.


  

Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews