A Mechanicsville woman has been hard at work — for the last three decades — getting into the Christmas spirit collecting miniatures for her Christmas village.
Liz Dufour, 58, has lived for 26 of those years in her home on Mary Dixon Road, which includes a room that she magically transforms into a Christmas village of miniature homes, trees, people and other items during the holidays.
The room, used as a children’s play area during other parts of the year, is completely filled with the decorative houses this time of year.
With over 450 houses in the collection, its takes Defour three weeks to a month to set up the entirety of the village, usually beginning on Nov. 1, and she no longer has room to display every piece.
“I started with five houses, and the collection just started growing,” Defour said in an interview, and “each year you find prettier ones.”
Defour said her friends and family are always on the lookout for new Christmas houses to add to the collection, which features several recognizable buildings such as a miniature Cracker Barrel, Harley Davidson Shop, Walmart and Disney castle.
“People love the Cracker Barrel” miniature, she said.
Dufour’s collection also features a miniature undertaker since, according to her, “You can’t have a village without an undertaker.”
Mike Defour, Liz’s husband, said that his wife remembers every house she owns and that the collection consists of no doubles.
“She can tell you whether or not she has one already,” he said, with Liz adding that she “puts them up every year” and “really pays attention” to what she has. When the houses aren’t on display in the Dufours’ home, hundreds of boxes and plastic bins are used to store them safely in her basement.
According to Defour, a recent elbow replacement has slowed her down a bit, but she doesn’t plan to let that stop her anytime soon.
Julie Janzegers, Defour’s daughter, told The Enterprise that setting up the village “has become a family affair,” as family members visit every year to help put together and admire the village. Most of the family lives local, but Julie mentioned a late uncle that would travel from North Carolina to visit the village.
“Mom had surgery a few years ago and has a problem with stringing the lights through the houses, but a bunch of family members help,” Janzegers said, adding that it’s something that her mom really enjoys doing.
The kids love it and even post pictures of the village on social media for their friends to see, the daughter added.
“She’ll probably do this until she isn’t able to anymore,” Janzegers said, adding that there has been talk of making the Christmas village a permanent installation on display year-round, which would cut out the time and work it takes to set up, and allow the family to spread Christmas cheer every day of the year.
