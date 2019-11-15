As students in St. Mary’s receive their first marking period report cards, last week local hospitals received their own grades from Leapfrog’s National Hospital Safety Grade for the fall 2019 period.
A total of 44 Maryland hospitals were graded, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital was one of 10 medical centers in the state to receive an A rating.
Sixteen medical centers received B’s, including University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, and 14 were handed C’s, including CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick.
Four others — Baltimore-based Bon Secours and Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital in Randallstown and University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center — earned D’s.
Maryland had 22.73% of its hospitals receive an A grade, which is tied for 38th in the nation with Alabama.
But Maryland dropped eight places from its spring rankings. The top three states in the rankings are Maine (58.82%), Utah (56%) and Virginia (55.88%). No hospitals in Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota received an A grade.
It was the third straight A for MedStar St. Mary’s, which previously was given a C in the fall of 2017, followed by a B in the spring of 2018, in the reports that come out twice a year.
“The associates have really shown that the quality and safety programs that we’ve out in place will be hard-wired and part of the culture, and we’re very proud of the consistency that we’re able to deliver,” said Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating officer and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s. “We’re very proud to be in that [A grade] group, and we do provide a very high level of care that is safe and consistent, and I think it boils down to having seasoned policies that make it easy for the associates to do their jobs in a safe and reliable manner.”
MedStar St. Mary’s received above-average grades in 19 of 26 total subcategories under infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems and doctors, nurses and staff.
“It’s a drive to say we’re going to deliver safe, high-quality care every time and try and get the same high-quality results every time,” Michaels said, referring to the hospital’s 400-plus doctors, 750 full-time employees and 102 beds.
In the doctors, nurses and staff category, MedStar St. Mary’s scored above average marks in just three of six subcategories.
“Certainly any category where we’re not performing in a top-notch area is something we’re focusing on,” Michaels said. “This is an area where hospitals across the nation, but particularly in Maryland, struggle with. We have action plans in place to try and improve those items, and we’ve taken steps to beef up our staff in terms of responsiveness.”
Michaels insisted the hospital will not rest on its laurels despite the trio of A grades.
“Oh, absolutely,” Michaels said. “An A is not perfection, and we’re not saying we’re perfect, but we are continuously striving to deliver the best quality care to the patients in our community.”
University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s B grade is a step down from the back-to-back A’s it earned over the previous two cycles.
“University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center values patient safety, quality of care and feedback to ensure we’re meeting our ultimate goal of zero patient harm,” University of Maryland Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Moser wrote in an email to The Enterprise. “Receiving statistics and evaluation from prestigious organizations such as the Leapfrog Group allows us to continuously look for ways we can improve care. Along with the information received, we consistently are measuring and tracking many more performance improvement efforts throughout our organization.
The La Plata hospital earned 16 total above-average grades, including five in problems with surgery, four in practices to prevent errors and three in doctors, nurses and staff.
“We also assess our care processes to ensure we provide the highest evidenced-based healthcare to our community,” Moser wrote. “We are honored to be a community hospital providing high-quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients through collaboration among numerous people with diverse expertise and skills for over 80 years.”
The center was scored below average on three of five categories in the infections category.
“By regularly monitoring our outcome metrics, we recognized our infection rate went up,” Moser wrote, “and as a result, have implemented interventions with the goal of bringing it back down to zero.”
CalvertHealth Medical Center received a grade of C for the fourth time over the past five grading periods. The Prince Frederick hospital was given a B in the spring.
“Patient safety is CalvertHealth’s highest priority, and we are proud of our score of four out of five stars through Hospital Compare, a tool used nationally by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” said an email received from CalvertHealth. “In addition, we have achieved top scores in the state for our Maryland Quality-Based Reimbursement, which measures clinical care, patient engagement and safety.”
CalvertHealth was given above-average scores in 14 subcategories, including five of six in problems with surgery. It received a below-average score in seven categories, including three each in practices to prevent errors and doctors, nurses and staff.
“Leapfrog requires data in a specific format, and while we have adapted the way we report data in order to meet their mandates, it will take time for all of the measures to be emulated in our scoring,” the statement read. “Additionally, as a small, community hospital, some of our data is too minuscule to report on from one reporting period to another. We continually measure patient safety data and are making changes to strengthen and enhance patient safety, as made evident by the numerous recognitions we have received for patient safety at the state and national level.”
Conducted by nonprofit Leapfrog, the bi-yearly rankings measure how well local hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, injuries and infections, and rate hospitals on basics such as hand-washing, responsiveness of hospital staff and the availability of highly trained nurses.
According to its website, Leapfrog is currently unable to assign a grade to military or VA hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals, children’s hospitals, or outpatient surgery centers, but hope to do so in the future.
Leapfrog added that as many as 440,000 people die every year from hospital errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. In addition, every year, one out of every 25 patients develops an infection while in the hospital [for] an infection that didn’t have to happen.
Also, a Medicare patient has a 1 in 4 chance of experiencing injury, harm, or death when admitted to a hospital, and today alone, more than 1,000 people will die because of a preventable hospital error, according to its website.
For more information on any of the local hospitals’ safety grades, go to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
