A graphic design graduate ditched the computer for paper, scissors and glue as she starts her teaching career as an art teacher.
“Well. I didn’t want to sit at the computer all day,” Leah Hoeferkamp, a new teacher at Lexington Park Elementary School, said about switching career paths, adding she always enjoyed being around kids.
The 23-year-old said she’s nervous but excited to start her career with the kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. The Calvert County native joins 118 other new teachers who filled the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown on Wednesday, Aug. 21, for the opening of the count’s new teacher orientation.
Among them was another Calvert native, Gabriel Stewart, who is entering his third year teaching. The 2012 Huntingtown High graduate taught his first year in Florida, but headed back to Southern Maryland to teach in Charles County. “I just wanted to come back home,” he said.
The sixth-grade social studies teacher at Esperanza Middle School said he entered the field because teachers and coaches from his school days helped saved his life. “So I wanted to do the same thing for the next generation,” he added. Stewart runs a youth mentoring program called REAL Men and will also be a new football coach for St. Mary’s Ryken High School’s defensive backs.
Chris Graham, a seventh-grade math teacher at Margaret Brent Middle School, said his mother convinced him to teach in St. Mary’s. The second-year teacher transferred from Charles County when Michelle Graham, the school system’s programmer analyst, “had nothing but great things” to say about St. Mary’s public schools.
The math teacher said he was eager to get back to work since he was “going mental at home” waiting for classes to start. It was the first time he didn’t work during the summer, but he feels better prepared to keep himself busy for the summer breaks to come.
A recent poll commissioned by the Maryland State Education Association found 50% of Maryland educators held a second job to make ends meet last year — a 9% increase from the year before.
At the Forrest center orientation teachers were separated by schools, and Great Mills High School’s table was one of the most crowded. Patricia Bankins was sitting at the full table. She is joining the Hornets to help “rebuild their business education department,” she said. Bankins was a system analyst in Charles County, and said she is joining St. Mary’s public schools for “their relationship with technology and the base” and because her family lives in the area.
Bankins sat across from Linda Johnson, 56, from Northern Virginia. She joins Great Mills’ math department with 24 years of teaching under her belt. Like Bankins, her transfer was also related to family — she wanted to be closer to her three daughters. The algebra and geometry teacher said she’s looking forward to learning “how the state of Maryland does things differently than the state of Virginia.”
After the meet-and-greet breakfast and an overview of the agenda, Karin Bailey, chairperson of the school board, welcomed the teachers and highlighted historical moments that happened on Aug. 21, like Babe Ruth’s 600th home run in 1931 and the release of “Dirty Dancing” in 1987. She said she hopes they make an impact on their students because “you then become part of their history.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) followed Bailey’s history lesson with a highlight of the county budget. “Unfortunately, I should say, gratefully, half of our budget goes to education,” he told the crowd of teachers. He added that the commissioners helped teachers receive pay raises “but unfortunately, we had to raise taxes to make that happen.”
Jill Morris, the president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, encouraged everyone to join the teachers union. St. Mary’s NAACP chapter President BJ Hall and retired educator Janice Walthour encouraged the audience to participate in the group’s events and join the local NAACP chapter’s equity task force.
Next on the mic was Superintendent Scott Smith. He told the crowd the average length a St. Mary’s public school teacher serves is 13½ years. “So you have to stay at least 13½ years or you’ll blow our average,” the superintendent said.
Smith instructed the teachers to find three things everyone at their tables have in common, other than being teachers. After about 10 minutes of deliberating, common interests like being animal lovers, being new to the area and having a driver’s license were announced by teachers around the room.
Based on a survey the superintendent sent to the teachers to fill out, Smith presented other similarities the group had in common. “Kind,” “creative” and “happy” were the most common words the teachers used to describe themselves. One of the least common adjectives was the word “cringy.” And tacos was a common food teachers chose as something they would eat while stranded on an island.
The rest of Smith’s presentation showed movie quotes the teachers wrote in their survey and a quick raffle. The remainder of orientation consisted of an induction program interview, introductions, a review activity and meeting with content supervisors. The orientation was to continue Thursday and Friday with classroom preparations and additional presentations for the new crop of teachers.
