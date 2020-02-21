A prison re-entry program based in Charles County wants to branch out to St. Mary’s.
A group of three representing the New Roots Program presented at the youth mentoring series that kicked off Feb. 11 at the Lexington Park library. The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership started the series after mentoring groups met for a roundtable back in August. The goal for the series is to feature speakers, training, resources and more.
Corey Johnson, member of the New Roots Program, explained what the group was all about. He said they help young people and adults transition from detention centers or prisons to life back on the outside.
It is “designed to get them into the community and help where there is a need,” Johnson said. For example, they once took a group of boys to clear a woman’s home of bedbugs.
The newly formed group was started by Robert Price of Waldorf who was incarcerated between 1975 and 2003. He came in with a beeper and left without knowing how to operate a cellphone. In technology and the world at large, “everything completely changed,” he said.
While he was locked away, he befriended an older man who became a father figure to him. He gave Price his first Bible verse along with wisdom and guidance. Price recalled a day when the alarm went off in the prison. He went to his friend’s cell and found him lying in blood.
“The only thing he could say to me was ‘don’t retaliate,’” Price said. “I didn’t retaliate, even though I wanted to. I made him that promise and he closed his eyes.” The older inmate soon died.
Once Price was released, he worked several fast-food jobs then landed a job with AARP. He once shared his story at a church and has been sharing it ever since.
Johnson, who has been in law enforcement for 29 years, has his own company, Praise and Worship Inc. It provides audio production services to musical artists. He hires young people to work for him to keep them out of trouble and give them the opportunity of “working with their hands.”
Rene’ Fenwick, a Waldorf resident and St. Mary’s native, is a domestic violence advocate within the New Roots Program. Before she shared her story as a sexual assault survivor, she talked about the high percentage of cases that end in plea bargains and young people are “signing their lives away” for minor crimes.
“Jail is not what we think it is. Prison is not what we think it is,” she said. But the scariest thing is stepping back on the streets, Fenwick added. Some people had to adapt to cellphones, start a checking account and obtain a driver’s license.
Those are things Fenwick and the New Roots Program can help with.
Fenwick said she has been assaulted throughout her life in different ways. Her experiences showed her what some of the signs are of an abusive relationship: being told what to wear, checking a partner’s phone and being emotionally, mentally and physically abusive.
Fenwick recalled when her former boyfriend first abused her. “It was like I was in prison. I stayed because I was afraid,” she said.
She said her cousin was going through the same thing, except she was killed. Fenwick said she’s sharing her story for her. Now she has books on Amazon, works with state delegates to get bills passed and speaks at schools in the area. “I turned my pain into my purpose,” she said.
The New Roots Program does not have a building and are not yet on social media. For more information, email praiseandworship@gmail.com or call Price at 301-455-9593.
The next youth mentoring meeting will be May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library, with additional meetings on Aug. 11 and Nov. 10.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews