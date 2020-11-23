St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission hopes to take over water and sewer utilities at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, a venture that would drastically increase the agency’s services.
George Erichsen, executive director of MetCom, said at the St. Mary’s commissioners’ meeting last week that he’d like to start a dialogue between the two boards to discuss the potential of MetCom making a move on the request regarding the utility privatization at Pax River.
“We’re pushing a 2.15 debt threshold so our ability to borrow any money at this point in time … is not on the table yet,” he said.
Erichsen mentioned the solicitation for request of proposal for conveyance of water and wastewater utilities on the base was put out in August and the contractor selected would assume ownership of those systems. He noted ownership of assets would be necessary to apply for Maryland Department of the Environment loans. In addition, the selected contractor would also be responsible for funding all capital improvements required to operate the utility system and keep it in a safe and reliable condition.
“The 2.15 legislative limit is a little bit problematic for us,” the director said. “We also will have to look over our internal ability to do these projects.”
Many are not aware of the magnitude of what is on the base, Erichsen said, adding there are 300 buildings and 50% more wells than MetCom currently operates, as well as 50% more generators, 25% more water lines in terms of length, 20% more sewer lines, double the number of water storage tanks and 50% more sewer pump stations.
“This is not a small acquisition,” he said, adding the deadline to respond to the request is Jan. 14 and a 50-year plan of action would be required at that time.
In 1999, Erichsen said the base sent out a request involving Webster Field for utility privatization of water only. MetCom negotiated with the base for several years before in 2008, the county commissioner board at the time claimed they were not willing to back them as they felt “MetCom had other priorities.”
He noted, though, since 1969 MetCom and the Navy have been operating under a sewer service contract, with MetCom providing the base with sewer infrastructure and treating all its sewage facilities.
“St. Mary’s County and MetCom should take a serious look at this,” Keith Fairfax, vice chairman of MetCom, said. “Whether we can make the deadline, I do not know, but I think we should put forward a more positive face that we want to support the naval air station … it’s a major economic driver for us.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said it’s impossible to complete the proposal by the deadline but “there are often ways to slow procurement down.” He also suggested MetCom team up with another state agency for the job.
“The waterline for MetCom runs all the way up to the base’s gate. … We have infrastructure already in place,” Morgan said. “We should do our best to secure the long-term interest of the base and the community.”
The commissioner mentioned current proposed legislation to decouple MetCom’s debt with the county’s debt and said that it was “extremely important to move this thing forward.”
“It’s definitely a huge lift but I agree we need to put our best face forward,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
“Our intent was to not be responsive to this solicitation because of time and because of debt. … If the debt limit leaves and more time is allowed,” it could be possible, Erichsen said. “It’s certainly something we can do but it cannot be done with the forces and manpower that we have.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) suggested putting together a letter outlining MetCom’s interest in the venture with Morgan saying MetCom needs to create a list of questions to ask and potentially even tour the base to check out the condition of its infrastructure.
Moving forward, commissioners agreed to support MetCom responding to the solicitation and offered to help with the process, if needed.
