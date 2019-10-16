The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission met Thursday night to prepare for its joint meeting on Nov. 5 with the county commissioners, and discussed open meetings, the decoupling of MetCom and county debt, and approval for FDR Boulevard updates to the capital improvement program.
George Erichsen, executive president of the commission, addressed the MetCom board, suggesting members alert the county commissioners to concerns with the addition of MetCom to the county’s open meetings act, a bill proposal being brought to Annapolis in January that would mean defining MetCom as a public agency.
“We really are not a public agency … we have no problems with open meetings but we do have a problem with being defined as a public agency. We don’t want to be included in other legislation” under those conditions, Erichsen said. “This legislation is the result of lack of communication between boards.”
MetCom also considered writing a letter to Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) prior to their November meeting to let him and the Southern Maryland delegation know the board’s position on its debt being decoupled from the county’s debt.
“We would support decoupling,” Erichsen said, adding that it would really help out for MetCom to have its own cap.
Keith Fairfax, vice chairman of MetCom, said he believed that the delegation as a whole would favor decoupling the debt, and others agreed.
“We need some level of independence in order to operate how we do,” board member Mike Thompson said.
Updates to the capital improvement budget was the next topic of discussion, which included getting approval for Phase 3 of FDR Boulevard. The county commissioners approved a budget amendment that reduced the budget for the project by more than $3 million after property acquisition issues delayed building the final section of the road, pushing construction off until 2021.
The third phase of FDR Boulevard will run from Chancellor’s Run Road to Pegg Road in Lexington Park. There are 42 properties along the 1.8-mile section that will be affected.
Fairfax expressed his concern with the project, pointing out some townhouses and the fire department would be affected by construction on the last section of the road that needs to be completed.
“If the line fails [during construction] then there is no alternate water source for Southampton,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting was the presentation of a length of service award to Mike Stroud, a MetCom employee for 15 years. Stroud was celebrated for working with and teaching new employees as well as maintaining customer satisfaction. He happily accepted the award and thanked his fellow employees as well as his wife and young daughter.
Erichsen read aloud a letter from a customer, congratulating three other hard-working MetCom employees for always considering the customer’s peace of mind.
The board concluded its meeting after going over new business, including the implementation of an energy audit plan and a contract award to St. Mary’s Industrial Park Water Station of $77,986 for upgrades.
