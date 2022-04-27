A representative of the St. Mary's Metropolitan Commission told the St. Mary's County commissioners on April 26 about remedies to sewage spills at the St. George Island pump station.
The area suffered from a 25,000-gallon spill on Oct. 28-29 last year that contaminated oysters in the Potomac River. Over 20 people got sick from eating the oysters, according to Potomac Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks.
George Erichsen, director of MetCom, said that a tidal surge inundated the pump station.
He noted three things the utility has or is doing to remedy the problem.
They already raised the risers 6 inches and were adding a transducer at the force main, he said, explaining that device will provide an "electronic way of sending radio signals, letting us know there's an issue." This will serve as an early-detection system if the pressure drops at the force main, he said.
In addition, they are "talking about" replacing valves with PVC units to prevent stainless steel bolts from deteriorating due to high salinity and acidity, he said.
Erichsen noted that MetCom officials met with the Maryland Watermen's Association and the Watermans Association of St. Mary's County in December.
"The state's very pleased with our efforts here locally," he said.
The Maryland Department of the Environment on Nov. 29, 2021, issued an order temporarily prohibiting oyster harvesting in 180 acres of the Potomac River around St. George Island after another sewage overflow. At the time, MDE officials requested a meeting with MetCom to address the "repeated system failures."
In other news, the utility is proposing water and sewer rate increases of 2.7% and 3.4% for fiscal 2023. These would increase rates 31 cents and 78 cents per 1,000 gallons monthly, according to a board document.
Legislative update
Assistant county attorney John Houser gave his final legislative update from the 2022 session.
He noted Senate Bill 528, the Climate Solutions Now Act, is potentially the most sweeping climate change bill in the nation. It sets goals for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and an interim goal of cutting them 60% by 2031.
Twenty four states, plus Washington, D.C., have made goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions. None are as ambitious as Maryland, he said.
Houser noted that the bill was amended so that it does not require retrofitting of schools or include any fossil fuel bans in residences.
It will pay people 18 to 26 years old $15 an hour to work on climate restoration and resilience projects for the Chesapeake Conservation Corps; creates a task force to look at "environmental justice," and require owners of buildings of 35,000 square feet or larger to begin reporting about their greenhouse gas emissions.
The state is supposed to come up with an interim climate plan by June 30 and a final draft by December 2023, he said.
Houser noted that for the third straight year, a bill that would allow beer and wine to be sold at retail grocery stores failed.
Swimming pool variance OK'd
The commissioners voted to host a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. on May 10 about a proposal to allow the public to request a variance from the board of appeals to install a private, non-commercial swimming pool in the critical area's 100-foot buffer.
Any applicants would have to provide proof that all standards for a critical area variance have been met, according to a board document.
Fireman's parade, games set for Sunday
During commissioners' time, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. It will begin at St. Mary's Square on Great Mills Road.
Fireman's games will be held after the parade at fire station No. 3 on Shangri-La Drive.