Middle school scheduling was among the top agenda items for the St. Mary's school board's May 10 meeting in Leonardtown.

After hearing a presentation from Director of Curriculum and Instruction Lisa Bachner and Esperanza Middle School Principal Jen Consalvo, the board approved the awarding of a contract to New Solutions K12 for a middle school scheduling consultant with a cost not to exceed $85,000.


