Esperanza Middle school Principal Jen Consalvo, left, and Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction for St. Mary's public schools, give a presentation on middle school scheduling during the May 10 board of education meeting.
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID
St. Mary's Director of Instruction Cortney Dvorak speaks at the school board meeting about the need for elementary school textbooks.
Middle school scheduling was among the top agenda items for the St. Mary's school board's May 10 meeting in Leonardtown.
After hearing a presentation from Director of Curriculum and Instruction Lisa Bachner and Esperanza Middle School Principal Jen Consalvo, the board approved the awarding of a contract to New Solutions K12 for a middle school scheduling consultant with a cost not to exceed $85,000.
The duo told of how the Middle School Task Force — which is made up of school leaders, teachers, support staff, students, parents and community members — is identifying top concerns of students such as offering more elective choices (including world languages and robotics career exploration), the offering of middle school sports, removing the A and B days and moving away from the 90-minute instructional blocks.
“I just wanted to say that I’m very glad you’re doing this because when we talked to middle school students, I feel that was definitely the No. 1 thing we heard,” student board member Manasa Iswara said. “Everyone was like, ‘Man, I hate sitting in these 90-minute blocks.’”
She added that she appreciated “using middle schoolers input because middle schoolers know what middle schoolers want.”
School board member Dorothy Andrews asked when the new ideas might be implemented.
“We may have to phase it depending on what they share with us,” Consalvo said. “But yes, we absolutely would like to have some of those pieces in place by 2024 or 2025.”
Karin Bailey, school board chairman, said she noticed the consultants were going to talk to middle school students but wondered where the students fit into the process.
“We’ll be doing that ourselves, because to make sure to go within budget we have to take in that part ourselves," Bachner said. "So we’ll be doing our own surveys to parents and students.”
School board member Mary Washington thanked Consalvo and Bachman “for including the students and being budget-conscious.”
In other business
The board also awarded a contract to purchase Benchmark Advance 2022 textbooks and corresponding instructional material from Benchmark Education for adoption of the elementary ELA curriculum for grades K-5 at a cost of nearly $1.9 million.
According to documents provided by St. Mary’s Supervisor of Instruction Cortney Dvorak, the process was proposed because Houghton Mifflin Journeys 2017, the current curriculum for grades 3 to 5, is no longer being supported by the company. Additionally, the school board's six-year adoption for both Journeys and McGraw-Hill Wonders 2017 (for grades K to 2) expires at the end of the current school year.
Reviews of all highly-rated K-5 ELA curriculums on edReports were made by the ELA team, which was looking for curriculums that were aligned to the science of reading, which included building content knowledge and a strong focus on vocabulary development. The team also met with vendors, reviewed materials and narrowed the selection to three finalists: Great Minds Wit and Wisdom, Benchmark Education Benchmark Advance 2022 and EL Education.
“It looks very engaging,” Vice-Chairman Cathy Allen said of the materials. “I think the ability to really pull children in and excite them goes a long way toward encouraging them to do reading on their own and not as a chore.”
The board also voted unanimously to approve a new press box at Great Mills High School in the amount of $280,150 to Vantage Stadium Systems LLC with $33,000 for a construction contingency.
A pre-manufactured 10-foot-by-24-foot press box comparable to the one at Choptricon High School will be installed following the 2023 fall sports season and will be ready for the 2024 spring season.
The new press box will be higher than the current one and have roof access for videotaping.
The current press box, which was installed in 1998, is in a state of deterioration and has interior water damage, according to reports.